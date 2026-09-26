Galamsey: ‘I never ever said I’ll declare a state of emergency’ — Mahama
President Mahama says he never said he would declare a state of emergency to deal with galamsey and considers such a measure a last resort.
He says nine forest reserves have been cleared of illegal miners, with military camps now being maintained to prevent them from returning.
Mahama says more water guards are needed to tackle illegal mining on rivers and their tributaries, and insists the government will continue the fight.
President John Dramani Mahama has clarified that he has never said he would declare a state of emergency to deal with illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.
Speaking during a town hall meeting with the Ghanaian community in the Tri-State Area of the United States, Mahama said a state of emergency could be useful in certain circumstances but should only be considered as a last resort.
“I never ever said I'll declare a state of emergency,” he said.
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In a video shared by 1957News, the President explained that states of emergency are generally intended to deal with crises in specific areas for a limited period.
He said that such a declaration comes with significant powers, including restrictions on certain rights.
We can arrest you without question and we can detain you without taking you to a court. That 48th rule doesn't apply when there's a state of emergency.
And so the point is, we still have that power, but we must exercise it as a last resort.
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Mahama argued that the nationwide nature of illegal mining makes a state of emergency difficult to apply, noting that galamsey is occurring across 10 regions of Ghana.
If you declare a state of emergency, state of emergencies you normally declare in an isolated area and you deal with the issue, you concentrate all your energy there, deal with the issue and you finish it and you lift the state of emergency. They are very temporary. Now, what people don't understand is, Galamsey is in 10 regions of Ghana. You declare a state of emergency. Where are you going to declare the state of emergency? he asked.
Mahama said the government has concentrated its efforts on forest reserves affected by illegal mining.
He said nine forest reserves have been cleared of illegal miners and that the government has changed its approach to prevent them from returning.
Previously, he explained, the military would clear an area before handing it back to forest guards. However, illegal miners would sometimes return after the soldiers left.
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Under the new approach, Mahama said military camps are being established in reclaimed forest reserves to maintain a security presence and prevent renewed encroachment.
The government had previously announced plans to maintain military detachments in reclaimed forest reserves because of concerns that illegal miners could return after enforcement operations.
The President also highlighted efforts to tackle illegal mining along Ghana's water bodies.
He said water guards had been deployed and that several changfan machines operating on the Ankobra River had been removed and destroyed.
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However, he noted that clearing the main river channel alone was not enough because several tributaries also feed into the Ankobra.
Mahama said more water guards would therefore be needed to support the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) in clearing affected areas.
He said the Finance Minister had agreed to provide additional funding to employ and train more young people as water guards.
Despite the challenges involved, Mahama said his government would continue its efforts against illegal mining.
“It’s a very complex fight. It’s not easy,” he said.
“But I can assure you, we will not give up. We’ll continue the fight.”
Mahama's latest comments come as enforcement against illegal mining continues across forest reserves and water bodies.
LIVE | Galamsey: "I never ever said I'll declare a state of emergency..." — President Mahama, as he answers questions on the fight against illegal mining in Ghana, during a town hall meeting with the Ghanaian community in the Tri-State Area, United States. pic.twitter.com/V68Tygse8v— The1957News (@The1957News) September 26, 2026
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