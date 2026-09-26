Parliament approves ban on preaching and hawking on moving vehicles; Here’s what the law says, jail term and possible punishments

Preaching and hawking in moving public or commercial vehicles are prohibited under Ghana's 2026 road traffic regulations.

Offenders could face 10 to 50 penalty units (GH¢120–GH¢600), up to eight months in prison, or both.

The ban dates back to the 2012 Road Traffic Regulations, while the Transport Ministry is now undertaking nationwide education on the updated rules.

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People who preach or hawk inside a moving public or commercial vehicle in Ghana could face a fine of up to 50 penalty units (GH¢600 approximately), imprisonment for as long as eight months, or both under the country's new Road Traffic Regulations.

The Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1153) was passed by Parliament and assented to by the President on December 24, 2025, while the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519) were approved by Parliament on May 28, 2026.

The Ministry of Transport has also begun a nationwide public education campaign to make road users aware of the new rules contained in the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519).

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The ministry says the exercise is aimed at improving road safety, strengthening enforcement and helping drivers, passengers and other road users understand the changes.

Although the latest rules have gained traction, the prohibition itself is not new, meaning that it is not a new ban but bringing an existing road-safety rule under a new and tougher enforcement framework.

Ghana's Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180) already prohibited causing or permitting a nuisance, including preaching and hawking, on a public or commercial vehicle while the vehicle was in motion.

What does the rule say?

Ghana's Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519) says introduce stricter custodial sentences, graduated fines, automated enforcement (Traffitech-GH), and a demerit system for various traffic violations.

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Offence Punishment Jumping Red Lights Attracts a fine of 10 to 30 penalty units, imprisonment for up to 30 days, or both Illegal Racing Driving or permitting another person to drive in a race or speed test on a road carries a fine of 10 to 25 penalty units and possible imprisonment. Preaching or Hawking on Moving Vehicles Doing so on a moving public or commercial vehicle under Section 141 incurs a fine of 10 to 50 penalty units or up to 8 months in prison. Selling Goods on Roads/Walkways Under Section 142(1), selling goods alongside a road or on a pedestrian walkway attracts a fine up to 50 penalty units or up to 3 months in prison.

Regulation 141 prohibits causing or permitting a nuisance, including preaching and hawking, on a public or commercial vehicle while it is moving.

A penalty unit is currently worth GH¢12, according to the Ghana Revenue Authority. Below is a simple breakdown.

Penalty Units Amount in (GHS) 10 penalty units GH¢120 50 penalty units GH¢600

Why is preaching on a moving vehicle prohibited?

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The regulation indicates that preaching and hawking are forms of nuisance when carried out in a moving public or commercial vehicle and the road traffic reforms are designed to improve safety and discipline on Ghana's roads.

The new framework is intended to strengthen road-safety enforcement and make road users more aware of their responsibilities. Activities inside a moving vehicle can also create disturbances for passengers and potentially interfere with the driver, which is why the law addresses them within the road-traffic framework but is not directed to one particular religion.

As part of the prohibited activities, hawking inside a moving public or commercial vehicle is also prohibited.

Here’s what passengers and preachers need to know