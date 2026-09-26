33 Ghanaians reportedly rounded up at Nigerian camp over alleged UK travel scheme
33 Ghanaians, including 12 women, were reportedly rounded up at a camp in Anyigba, Nigeria, amid concerns over promises of travel to the UK.
Some reportedly paid up to GH¢300,000 and claimed they had sold businesses or spent large sums after being told the trip could lead to travel to Europe.
The group denied being prepared for illegal migration, saying they were in Nigeria for network marketing, while the circumstances surrounding the camp remain under investigation.
Thirty-three Ghanaians, including 12 women, have reportedly been rounded up at a camp in Anyigba in Nigeria's Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State following concerns that they may have been lured into a scheme promising travel to the United Kingdom.
The story reported by GHOne TV journalist Peter Quao Adattor, who provided details of the operation and accounts from some of the Ghanaians found at the location.
According to the report, the group was intercepted during a raid by a special team from Ghana after relatives reportedly raised concerns over repeated demands for additional money from some of those who had travelled to Nigeria.
Some of the Ghanaians are said to have sold businesses and paid significant sums of money after being led to believe that their stay in Nigeria formed part of a process to secure travel to Europe.
According to the report, some members of the group claimed they had paid as much as GH¢300,000 in the hope of travelling to the United Kingdom.
The report said the Ghanaians had been staying at one of six reported camps in the Anyigba area.
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However, those rounded up reportedly denied that they were being prepared for illegal migration.
Instead, some members of the group said they had travelled to Nigeria to participate in network marketing.
The circumstances surrounding the group's travel to Nigeria and the activities at the camp remain under investigation.
The report has raised concerns about the recruitment of Ghanaians through promises of opportunities abroad, particularly where prospective travellers are required to pay large sums of money.
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