Black Sherif reacts to Akwaboah Jnr's comment on ‘never let your woman work for another man’

Black Sherif has reacted to Akwaboah Jnr's viral post advising men not to let women work for other men, urging the Ghanaian singer to clarify his words.

Black Sherif has reacted to Akwaboah Jnr’s controversial comment about women working for other men.

He called on Akwaboah to clarify what he meant by the statement.

Akwaboah’s original post on X has sparked a wider social media discussion about relationships, marriage and women’s employment.

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Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has reacted to Akwaboah Jnr’s controversial comments about women working for other men, calling on the singer to explain what he meant.

Akwaboah recently sparked a debate on social media after advising men not to allow their partners to work for other men.

In a post on X, the musician wrote: “Never let your woman work for another man... Yes, I said it.”

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The brief statement generated reactions online, with some social media users questioning the reasoning behind his comment and others attempting to interpret what he meant.

Amid the discussion, Black Sherif weighed in on the matter during his appearance on Akrobeto's show on United television, asking Akwaboah to provide further clarification on the statement.

According to Black Sherif, he cannot tell his wife not to work for another man. However, he believes Akwaboah knows what informed his post and is therefore the only person who can explain what he meant by the statement.

Akwaboah, however, has not given a detailed explanation of what informed the post.

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His original comment has continued to attract attention, with the question of what exactly he meant by “work for another man” remaining at the centre of the discussion.