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‘Man up and fight’ - Fury hits back at Joshua after claiming AJ’s team threatened to call off bout

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:20 - 26 September 2026
Anthony Joshua (left) and Tyson Fury (right)
Anthony Joshua (left) and Tyson Fury (right)
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  • Tyson Fury claims Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn are trying to pull out of their December fight.

  • Fury blames Hearn for the latest dispute and says Turki Alalshikh is considering alternative opponents.

  • The fight remains scheduled for December 11 in Cardiff, but a dispute over promotional involvement has created fresh uncertainty.

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Tyson Fury has claimed that his long-awaited fight with Anthony Joshua is in danger of collapsing, accusing Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn of trying to pull out of the bout.

READ ALSO: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua set to clash on December 11 in Cardiff

Fury made the claims in a video posted on Instagram on Friday, September 25, just a day after the fight was officially announced for December 11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Fury made the claims in a video posted on Instagram on Friday, September 25
Fury made the claims in a video posted on Instagram on Friday, September 25
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“Breaking news, Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn are trying to pull out of this fight. They're saying they're not going to fight now,” Fury said.

Fury went on to blame what he described as Hearn’s “ego” for the latest problems and claimed that the promoter was making “a million different things” an issue.

READ ALSO: Why Israel’s Sayed Abu Farchi was sent off for 'violent' celebration and what the law says

“It's mainly to do with Eddie Hearn's ego. He's making up a million different things and threatening they're not gonna fight,” he added.

Eddie Hearn is Anthony Joshua's long-time promoter and the managing director of Matchroom Sport, playing a central role in negotiating and organizing the prospective blockbuster fight against Tyson Fury 

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The former world heavyweight champion also said he was ready to return to the United Kingdom and fight Joshua in Wales, while claiming that Saudi boxing official Turki Alalshikh was already looking at alternative opponents should the proposed bout fail to go ahead.

READ ALSO: Carlos Queiroz ranks as Ghana’s worst coach in the last 10 years according to win percentage

Now I’m coming home, back to the United Kingdom, to thrash you in front of all my fans in Wales and now you’re making a million excuses.

The bout was announced this week for Cardiff, with Netflix set to broadcast the event and has not officially been cancelled.

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