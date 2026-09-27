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DVLAverify now available on iPhone and web: How vehicle applicants can complete biometric verification

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 16:10 - 27 September 2026
DVLAverify now available on iPhone and web: How vehicle applicants can complete biometric verification
DVLA introduces remote biometric verification for vehicle registration via the DVLAverify app on iOS and web portal with webcam. Check requirements and steps.
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  • DVLAverify is now available for iPhone users to complete biometric verification remotely.

  • Applicants without compatible smartphones can use the DVLA web portal with a webcam-enabled computer.

  • The DVLA says the platforms are designed to make vehicle registration services more accessible and convenient.

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Vehicle registration applicants can now complete their biometric identity verification remotely using an iPhone or a compatible computer, following a new update from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

In a public notice dated September 23, the Authority announced the availability of its DVLAverify application on iOS devices, alongside a web-based verification platform for applicants who do not have access to a compatible smartphone.

The move is intended to make the verification process more accessible and help applicants complete the necessary steps without having to visit a DVLA office solely for biometric verification.

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Applicants using an iPhone can download the DVLAverify app from the Apple App Store and use their mobile device to complete the biometric identity verification process.

This provides an alternative for applicants who have access to a compatible iPhone and want to complete the verification remotely.

You can also verify using a computer

Applicants without a compatible smartphone can use the DVLA's web-based verification platform.

The process can be completed through a web browser on a compatible computer, provided the computer has a working webcam.

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Applicants can access the verification platform here: DVLA vehicle registration biometric verification portal

The web option means applicants do not necessarily need an iPhone to complete the biometric verification process.

What applicants need

For the web-based option, applicants need:

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  • A compatible computer

  • A working webcam

  • An internet connection

  • Access to a web browser

iPhone users can instead use the DVLAverify application available through the Apple App Store.

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What if you have a problem?

The DVLA has advised applicants who require technical assistance to contact its Customer Support Centre or visit the nearest DVLA office for help.

The Authority said the platforms form part of its efforts to use technology to make its services more convenient, accessible and efficient for clients across the country.

For vehicle registration applicants, the key change is that biometric identity verification can now be completed remotely through either a compatible iPhone or a computer with a working webcam.

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