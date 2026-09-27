An image of the official logo of the Electricity Company of Ghana and an image of a candle and a hand in the darkness depicting dumsor

An image of the official logo of the Electricity Company of Ghana and an image of a candle and a hand in the darkness depicting dumsor

ECG to cut power in parts of Accra and Ashanti region from September 28; See affected areas

ECG has scheduled power outages in parts of Accra (East and west), Tema and Ashanti Region from September 28 for maintenance works.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled power outages in parts of Accra (east and west), Tema and Ashanti Region from Monday, September 28 and days that follow

The outages, planned for 9:00am to 4:00pm in most affected areas, are due to maintenance works and system upgrades.

ECG says the exercise is necessary to fix faults and improve electricity reliability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced emergency maintenance works following multiple faults that have recently disrupted power supply in parts of Accra (east and west), Tema and Central Region.

According to ECG, the outages in affected areas are linked to technical challenges within the power distribution’s network, with maintenance works scheduled to begin in various communities.

In a notice shared on its official social media platform X (formerly Twitter) , ECG said the exercise will commence from Monday, September 28, between 9:00am and 4:00pm, although timelines may differ in some locations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The power distributor explained that the temporary interruption is necessary to enable engineers carry out urgent repairs and system upgrades aimed at improving service reliability and preventing further faults.

The exercise forms part of a series of planned and emergency maintenance operations announced in recent weeks as ECG works to stabilise electricity supply and address challenges within its distribution infrastructure.

Ghana’s power sector has experienced steady growth in electricity demand over the years, placing increasing pressure on transmission and distribution systems.

Continuous investments in maintenance works, recent transformer upgrades earlier this year and network improvements remain essential to improving reliability and reducing unexpected outages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The scheduled maintenance is expected to affect businesses that depend heavily on electricity during normal working hours, particularly as the outages will occur through most parts of the daytime period. The power distributor apologized for any inconvenience caused.

Details of the specific schedules for affected areas have been attached below.

Advertisement