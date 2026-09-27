List of Manchester City players Real Madrid are targeting amid City crisis

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Manchester City after the club's financial verdict, with Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Josko Gvardiol among players previously linked with Madrid.

Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Josko Gvardiol are among the Manchester City players linked with Real Madrid amid the club's financial case.

Enzo Fernández, Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi have also been mentioned in reports as players previously considered by Madrid before joining City.

Manchester City have been found guilty on almost all of the financial charges, but sanctions have not yet been decided and the club is expected to appeal.

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Real Madrid are reportedly keeping an eye on the situation at Manchester City after the Premier League financial case produced a guilty verdict, with several City players already linked with interest from the Spanish giants according to Goal.

The situation surrounding Manchester City resurfaced on September 25, 2026, when an independent commission was reported to have found the club guilty on almost all of the financial-rule charges brought by the Premier League.

Reports indicate that City were found guilty on 114 of 115 charges. Despite the reportage, the club has maintained that the process is still ongoing and is expected to appeal. Possible sanctions could include fines, points deductions and other sporting penalties.

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That uncertainty has naturally created transfer speculation around some of City's biggest names in case the worst was to happen.

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A report from SPORT, relayed in other media coverage, says Real Madrid are monitoring the situation because a serious sporting or financial sanction could potentially make some City players available in the future but confirmation from the spanish giants remain unconfirmed.

The most prominent name is Erling Haaland, whom Madrid have admired for years. Rayan Cherki and Josko Gvardiol have also previously been associated with the Spanish club, while Enzo Fernández, Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi have been mentioned as players who had featured in Madrid's recruitment discussions before eventually joining City.

Erling Haaland

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Rayan Cherki

Josko Gvardiol

The club is currently enjoying a strong start to the 2026/27 Premier League season. City have won their opening five league matches, including the 5-3 victory over Sunderland, and are currently at the top of the table.

Below is the list of players linked with potential move to Real Madrid.

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