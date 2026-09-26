Ablakwa responds after some evacuated Ghanaians say they regret returning from South Africa

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says Ghana will “forgive” some returnees who regret being evacuated from South Africa, insisting the government acted to protect their safety.

Ablakwa says the government will “forgive” Ghanaians who now regret returning from South Africa after the evacuation.

Ghana concluded the evacuation on September 4, bringing home nearly 1,900 citizens, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The government says it spent GH¢49.72 million evacuating 1,964 Ghanaians following renewed xenophobic attacks

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Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has responded to concerns raised by some Ghanaians who have expressed regret about being evacuated from South Africa, saying that the government will forgive them but will still remain focused.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

He insisted that the decision to bring them home was made to protect their lives and welfare.

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Ablakwa said he had seen reports of some returnees questioning the decision to leave South Africa, but said such comments would not stop the government from protecting Ghanaians facing danger abroad.

Speaking during a town hall meeting with Ghanaians in the United States on Friday, September 25, 2026, the minister said:

“I've heard comments and seen some media reports of one or two people who have said they have been evacuated back home and they are beginning to regret. If that is the thank you we get, no problem, but we are not perturbed. We are going to continue to prioritize the welfare of Ghanaians.”

The minister's comments follow reports from some Ghanaians who were evacuated from South Africa saying they are struggling after returning home.

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One of the returnees, Kofi Baah, told Max TV on September 24 that he regretted returning to Ghana because the GH¢5,000 financial assistance he received had not been enough to support his family.

He also noted that such remarks were a reflection of Ghana's democratic space, which allows people to speak freely compared to the situation they were facing in South Africa.

“When people are recovered from harm's way, from conflict, from crisis, from xenophobic attacks, and they are back home safely to a peaceful and democratic Ghana, they can begin to make all statements, grant media interviews, and all of that. So we shall forgive them. And I know President Mahama remains unperturbed. He's going to continue to prioritize the welfare of Ghanaians everywhere in the world,” he said.

The Ghanaian government began evacuating nationals from South Africa following a resurgence of xenophobic attacks and anti-foreigner violence in parts of the country.

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