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Karela United stun Hearts of Oak with late winner to end unbeaten run

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 18:51 - 26 September 2026
Karela United stun Hearts of Oak with late winner to end unbeaten run
Mohammed Zaidan scored in the 88th minute as Karela United beat Hearts of Oak 1-0, ending the Phobians’ unbeaten start to the Ghana Premier League season.
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Mohammed Zaidan struck in the 88th minute as Karela United secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak, handing the Phobians their first defeat of the Premier League season.

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The decisive moment came at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium during an entertaining Matchday Four contest, with Zaidan producing a composed late finish to send the home supporters into celebration.

Karela United made the stronger start and created several promising opportunities in the opening half. However, their dominance in possession and territory did not translate into a goal as they struggled to find the final touch.

Hearts of Oak also had their own opportunities, but they couldn't match the attacking threat posed by the hosts.

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The two sides, therefore, went into the break level after a lively first half.

Karela United continued to press for an opener after the restart, maintaining their attacking approach as they searched for a breakthrough.

Their persistence finally paid off in the closing stages when Zaidan produced a moment of individual brilliance.

The forward weaved his way through the Hearts of Oak defence before keeping his composure to fire a low shot into the net in the 88th minute.

The late strike proved decisive, giving Karela United all three points with just two minutes of normal time remaining.

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The victory provides Karela United with a valuable boost after their impressive display against one of the league's traditionally strong sides.

For Hearts of Oak, meanwhile, the defeat brings their unbeaten start to the Premier League season to an end after four matches.

Karela's late winner ensured that the Phobians left the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium empty-handed, while the hosts celebrated a memorable home victory.

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