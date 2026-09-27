Nobody arrested or implicated in galamsey will go scot-free - Lands Ministry

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources assures strict legal action following the arrest of 13 suspected illegal miners in Osino by NAIMOS forces.

13 suspected illegal miners were arrested at Osino in the Eastern Region.

The Lands Ministry says galamsey prosecutions are with the Attorney General’s Office.

Government insists anyone involved in illegal mining will face the law.

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The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has assured that persons arrested or implicated in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, will face the law as the government steps up its crackdown on the practice.

The assurance follows the arrest of 13 suspected illegal miners during an operation by the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) at Osino in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Speaking to Citi News Digest on Saturday, September 26, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Paa Kwasi Schandof, said prosecutions arising from illegal mining cases were currently in the custody of the Attorney General’s Office.

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He explained that the office would provide updates on the cases as the legal processes progressed.

“All prosecutions are in the custody of the Attorney General, and I’m sure that in due course, the office of the AG would offer the relevant updates,” he said.

Mr Schandof further stressed that the government would ensure the law was applied to all persons involved in illegal mining, regardless of their identity or position.

“The assurance to the Ghanaian people is that nobody who has been caught, fingered, or arrested in illegal mining will go scot-free. The law will take its full course, irrespective of anybody who has been involved,” he added.

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