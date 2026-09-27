Ampem Darkoa handed fresh hope to qualify for the 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League as CAF overturns Edo Queens’ penalty win

Ampem Darkoa Ladies have won their protest against Edo Queens after CAF reportedly annulled the Nigerian club’s 4-1 penalty-shootout victory in the WAFU Zone B final.

CAF has reportedly upheld Ampem Darkoa’s protest and annulled Edo Queens’ 4-1 penalty-shootout victory, according to Ghana Media Hub’s exclusive confirmation.

Ampem Darkoa filed the protest on September 11 after the 2-2 final went straight to penalties instead of the extra time they said was required.

The two teams are now expected to return to the pitch to determine the WAFU Zone B winner and the qualification ticket, although the date and format have not yet been publicly announced.

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Ampem Darkoa Ladies have won their protest against Nigeria’s Edo Queens after CAF ruled on the controversial ending of the WAFU Zone B Women’s Champions League qualifying final.

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Edo Queens beat Ampen Darkoa on penalties to win the WAFU B Women's title

According to reports from Ghana Media Hub, CAF has upheld Ampem Darkoa’s complaint and annulled Edo Queens’ 4-1 penalty-shootout victory from the September 5 final in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

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The ruling follows a protest filed by the Ghanaian side after the final ended 2-2 after 90 minutes and went directly to a penalty shootout instead of the extra time.

According to Ampem Darkoa, that direction did not align with the regulations of the competition. Edo Queens won the shootout 4-1 and were initially declared WAFU Zone B champions, earning the region’s only qualification place for the 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League.

However, that result has now been overturned following Ampem Darkoa’s complaint.

Reason for Ampem Darkoa's protest

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The issue arose after the final was level at 2-2. According to Ampem Darkoa, the regulations explained to participating teams before the tournament started that a drawn final would be followed by two 15-minute periods of extra time before penalties, if the teams were still level.

The Ghanaian club said the match coordinator instead ordered the teams to proceed directly to penalties once the 90 minutes had ended. The club formally filed its protest with WAFU Zone B and CAF on September 11, 2026.

In its protest, Ampem Darkoa asked for either the stipulated extra time to be played or for the match to continue from the point at which the penalty shootout was ordered.

What happens after the verdict?

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Following the development, both teams will return to the pitch to determine the WAFU Zone B winner and the team that will represent the zone at the 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League.