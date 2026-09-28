Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus

Veteran broadcaster Klu criticises A-Plus over claim that Teshie is Greater Accra’s most dangerous area

Veteran broadcaster Ewulu Nii Adjei Klu has criticised Gomoa Central MP Kwame A-Plus for describing Teshie as the most dangerous place in the Greater Accra Region.

Veteran broadcaster Ewulu Nii Adjei Klu has criticised Gomoa Central MP Kwame A-Plus for describing Teshie as the most dangerous place in the Greater Accra Region.

A-Plus made the comment following the reported murder of Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Dinero, who was found dead after travelling to Teshie for a business transaction.

Klu argued that the murder should not be used to label the entire Teshie community as dangerous, while police investigations and arrests in connection with Kyere’s death continue.

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A-Plus made the claim in a Facebook comment on Sunday, September 27, 2026, following the reported murder of Circle-based phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Dinero, in Teshie.

A-Plus wrote;

The most dangerous place in Greater Accra right now is Teshie

His comment attracted significant engagement on social media, recording more than 8,400 reactions and 1,600 comments at the time of writing.

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The remark followed the death of Kyere, who had travelled to Teshie on Sunday, September 20, for a business transaction. His family confirmed on September 24 that he had been found dead, with reports alleging that his body had been buried near the sea in the area.

The police have arrested some individuals in connection with the case, while investigations into the circumstances surrounding Kyere’s death continue.

Responding to A-Plus, Klu described the MP’s statement as irresponsible and cautioned against portraying Teshie as a dangerous community based on one criminal incident.

In a video, the veteran broadcaster said Teshie had historically been a place where people could move around freely, including at night.

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Klu said;

“Teshie is a place you can walk about, move about 24 hours. It saddens my heart to hear that somebody has been murdered in Teshie called Dinero, this phone dealer from Circle. So we shouldn't capitalise on it and speak anyhow

Klu further argued that those accused in connection with Kyere’s death were not indigenes of Teshie. He also claimed that the incident occurred around the Manet area rather than within the main township.

He questioned the decision to use the incident to characterise the entire community as dangerous, arguing that criminal activity in an area should not automatically be attributed to its residents.

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Klu also suggested that some of the people involved in criminal activity in the area were migrants, including individuals from outside Teshie.

The broadcaster said A-Plus should exercise greater caution when making public comments about security-related incidents, particularly when such statements could affect how an entire community is perceived.