Advertisement

2027 AFCON Qualifier: Moroccan referee Mustapha Kechchaf to officiate Ghana vs The Gambia

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:02 - 28 September 2026
Moroccan referee Mustapha Kechchaf
Moroccan referee Mustapha Kechchaf
Moroccan referee Mustapha Kechchaf has been appointed to officiate Ghana's 2027 AFCON qualifier against The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 29.
Advertisement

  • Mustapha Kechchaf of Morocco will referee Ghana's AFCON qualifier against The Gambia on Tuesday.

  • The match will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium at 4:00pm Ghana time.

  • Ghana are seeking their first points after losing 2-0 to Côte d’Ivoire, while The Gambia began with a 2-1 win over Somalia.

Advertisement

Moroccan referee Mustapha Kechchaf has been appointed as the centre referee for Ghana’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifier against The Gambia.

READ ALSO: Nana Agyemang Badu I gifts children money after Aduana Stars beat Kotoko [Video]

With just a little over 24 hours, Kechchaf will take charge of the match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 4:00pm. 

He will be assisted by fellow Moroccan Lahsen Azgaou as Assistant Referee I, while Tunisia’s Yassine Saadaoui will serve as Assistant Referee II. Another Tunisian, Amir Loucif, has been appointed as the fourth official.

Advertisement

Liberia’s Sekou Wieh Konneh will serve as Match Commissioner, while Nigeria’s Abel Baba has been named Referee Assessor. Ghana’s Danny Adotey will work as the Broadcast Venue Manager according to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

READ ALSO: Asante Kotoko coach Eric Tinkler leaves role after 4 GPL games

Ghana prepares for a crucial second match in Group C after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké in their opening qualifier.

The result left the Black Stars of Ghana without a point after Matchday 1, while Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia both started with victories.

The Gambia defeated Somalia 2-1 in their opening fixture, meaning the Scorpions also have three points going into Tuesday's meeting with Ghana.

Advertisement

The Black Stars have since returned to training in Accra as Carlos Queiroz's side look to get their qualification campaign back on track. 

READ ALSO: Alexander Djiku ruled out of Ghana's AFCON qualifier against The Gambia

Ghana will hope for a victory on Tuesday which would be a confidence booster and recovery from the opening-day loss. The 2027 AFCON will be played in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Official

Country

Role

Mustapha Kechchaf

Morocco

Centre Referee

Lahsen Azgaou

Morocco

Assistant Referee I

Yassine Saadaoui

Tunisia

Assistant Referee II

Amir Loucif

Tunisia

Fourth Official

Sekou Wieh Konneh

Liberia

Match Commissioner

Abel Baba

Nigeria

Referee Assessor

Danny Adotey

Ghana

Broadcast Venue Manager

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Ghana Football Black Stars
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Inaki williams (left) and GFA President (right)
Sports
28.09.2026
Kurt Okraku breaks silence on Inaki's retirement from the Black Stars
Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus
Entertainment
28.09.2026
Veteran broadcaster Klu criticises A-Plus over claim that Teshie is Greater Accra’s most dangerous area
Moroccan referee Mustapha Kechchaf
Sports
28.09.2026
2027 AFCON Qualifier: Moroccan referee Mustapha Kechchaf to officiate Ghana vs The Gambia
Top 20 songs on the Apple Music Ghana chart (September 28, 2026)
Entertainment
28.09.2026
Top 20 songs on the Apple Music Ghana chart (September 28, 2026)
No fight with BoG – GoldBod rejects tension claims after Governor’s resignation from Board
News
28.09.2026
No fight with BoG – GoldBod rejects tension claims after Governor’s resignation from Board
How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
News
28.09.2026
Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 28