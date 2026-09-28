2027 AFCON Qualifier: Moroccan referee Mustapha Kechchaf to officiate Ghana vs The Gambia

Moroccan referee Mustapha Kechchaf has been appointed to officiate Ghana's 2027 AFCON qualifier against The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 29.

Mustapha Kechchaf of Morocco will referee Ghana's AFCON qualifier against The Gambia on Tuesday.

The match will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium at 4:00pm Ghana time.

Ghana are seeking their first points after losing 2-0 to Côte d’Ivoire, while The Gambia began with a 2-1 win over Somalia.

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Moroccan referee Mustapha Kechchaf has been appointed as the centre referee for Ghana’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifier against The Gambia.

With just a little over 24 hours, Kechchaf will take charge of the match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 4:00pm.

He will be assisted by fellow Moroccan Lahsen Azgaou as Assistant Referee I, while Tunisia’s Yassine Saadaoui will serve as Assistant Referee II. Another Tunisian, Amir Loucif, has been appointed as the fourth official.

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Liberia’s Sekou Wieh Konneh will serve as Match Commissioner, while Nigeria’s Abel Baba has been named Referee Assessor. Ghana’s Danny Adotey will work as the Broadcast Venue Manager according to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

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Ghana prepares for a crucial second match in Group C after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké in their opening qualifier.

The result left the Black Stars of Ghana without a point after Matchday 1, while Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia both started with victories.

The Gambia defeated Somalia 2-1 in their opening fixture, meaning the Scorpions also have three points going into Tuesday's meeting with Ghana.

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The Black Stars have since returned to training in Accra as Carlos Queiroz's side look to get their qualification campaign back on track.

Ghana will hope for a victory on Tuesday which would be a confidence booster and recovery from the opening-day loss. The 2027 AFCON will be played in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Official Country Role Mustapha Kechchaf Morocco Centre Referee Lahsen Azgaou Morocco Assistant Referee I Yassine Saadaoui Tunisia Assistant Referee II Amir Loucif Tunisia Fourth Official Sekou Wieh Konneh Liberia Match Commissioner Abel Baba Nigeria Referee Assessor Danny Adotey Ghana Broadcast Venue Manager