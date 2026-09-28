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Alexander Djiku ruled out of Ghana's AFCON qualifier against The Gambia

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 07:26 - 28 September 2026
Alexander Djiku |Photo via IMAGO
Alexander Djiku |Photo via IMAGO
Alexander Djiku has been ruled out of Ghana's AFCON 2027 qualifier against The Gambia after suffering an injury in the defeat to Côte d’Ivoire.
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Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku has been ruled out of Ghana's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against The Gambia on Tuesday after failing to recover from an injury suffered in the defeat to Côte d’Ivoire.

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Djiku was forced off during Ghana's 2-0 loss to the Elephants in Bouaké on Thursday after picking up the injury.

The experienced defender had remained hopeful of recovering in time for Tuesday's Group C encounter and had expressed his determination to do everything possible to be fit for the match.

However, he has now been ruled out of the crucial fixture, dealing another blow to head coach Carlos Queiroz as Ghana look to respond to their disappointing opening result.

Djiku's latest injury comes after he missed Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign because of fitness problems. He had only recently returned to the Black Stars setup ahead of the start of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

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What next for the Black Stars?

Ghana will host The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, with the Black Stars looking to secure their first points of the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.

Following the defeat to Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana will be aiming to claim all three points at home and get their qualification campaign back on track.

Djiku's absence means Queiroz will have to find a suitable replacement in central defense, with the coach expected to make changes to his backline.

Jonas Adjetey could be among the options to step into the defense after impressing during Ghana's 2026 World Cup campaign.

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The Black Stars will be hoping for a stronger defensive display against The Gambia as they seek their first victory in Group C and keep their qualification hopes firmly on track.

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