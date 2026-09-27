Hearts of Oak snatch top spot from Medeama to rank as the best club in Ghana; Top 10 latest ranking

Hearts of Oak have overtaken defending champions Medeama as Ghana’s highest-rated club in the latest Opta Power Rankings, with a 71.7 rating.

Hearts of Oak lead Ghana’s latest Opta rankings with a 71.7 rating, ahead of Medeama on 71.2.

The Phobians’ strong start to the 2026/27 GPL helped their upward trajectory, although Karela United ended their unbeaten league run on September 26.

Medeama were previously Ghana’s top-rated club in Opta’s August ranking but have now dropped to second.

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Hearts of Oak have moved ahead of defending champions Medeama to become Ghana’s highest-rated club in the latest Opta Power Rankings.

The Phobians lead the latest list with a 71.7 rating, placing them 1,174th globally, while Medeama are second among Ghanaian clubs with a 71.2 rating and a global position of 1,241st.

The latest ranking represents a change from an earlier Opta list published in August, when Medeama were ranked Ghana’s number one club, followed by Dreams FC and Hearts of Oak. In that ranking, Medeama had a 72.5 rating, Dreams 72.4 and Hearts 71.9.

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Opta’s Power Rankings measure the strength of football clubs based on their performances and the quality of the opposition they face. Each team receives a rating on a scale from 0 to 100, with higher-rated teams considered stronger by the model. The rankings are updated as teams play more matches.

Hearts’ rise can also be attributed with the team’s strong opening to the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season.

READ ALSO: Karela United stun Hearts of Oak with late winner to end unbeaten run

The Phobians began the campaign with a 4-0 win over Berekum Chelsea, followed by a 2-1 comeback victory against Bibiani GoldStars. They then drew 0-0 with Bechem United to remain unbeaten after three matches which was Hearts of Oak’s best start to a league season in six years.

However, their unbeaten start ended on September 26, when Karela United secured a 1-0 victory over Hearts through a goal from Mohammed Zaidan. The defeat came after four league matches.

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Medeama, meanwhile, have had a slower start to their title defence. Their opening league fixture against Vision FC ended 1-1, before they drew 2-2 with Dreams FC and 1 win (4-1against Basake Holy Stars). Ghanaian giant, Asante Kotoko remains 5th.

READ ALSO: List of Manchester City players Real Madrid are targeting amid City crisis

Top 10 Ghanaian clubs according to the latest Opta Power Rankings

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