5 health benefits of millet

Discover 5 key health benefits of millet.

Millet is rich in fibre, which supports healthy digestion.

It provides important nutrients such as magnesium, phosphorus, iron and zinc.

Millet may support heart health and blood sugar management and is naturally gluten-free.

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Millet is a nutritious whole grain that has long been part of traditional diets in Ghana and other parts of Africa.

It can be prepared in different ways, including as porridge, and provides carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins, minerals and plant compounds that support overall health.

Here are five health benefits of adding millet to your diet.

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1. Supports healthy digestion

Millet contains dietary fibre, which helps support normal digestion and bowel regularity.

Including fibre-rich foods such as millet in your meals can help prevent constipation and contribute to a healthier digestive system.

2. Provides important nutrients

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Millet contains several essential minerals, including magnesium, phosphorus, iron and zinc.

These nutrients play different roles in the body, from supporting energy production and bone health to contributing to normal immune function.

3. Support heart health

Millet can form part of a heart-healthy diet because it is a whole grain and provides dietary fibre and minerals.

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Replacing some refined grains with whole grains such as millet can contribute to a healthier overall eating pattern.

4. Help with blood sugar management

Millet provides complex carbohydrates and fibre, which can influence how quickly carbohydrates are digested and absorbed.

Some types of millet have been studied for their potential to produce a lower blood sugar response than certain refined grains. However, the effect can vary depending on the variety, portion size and method of preparation.

5. It is naturally gluten-free

Millet is naturally free from gluten, making it a useful grain option for people who need to avoid gluten, including those with coeliac disease.

However, people who must strictly avoid gluten should check how millet has been processed or prepared to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.