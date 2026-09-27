Black Maidens thrash Ivory Coast 4-0 in their final WAFU B U17 Girls Cup match

Ghana’s Black Maidens beat Côte d’Ivoire 4-0 in their final WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup match but still took part in a penalty shootout designed to give players extra experience.

Ghana beat hosts Côte d’Ivoire 4-0 to finish their WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup campaign strongly.

Seidatu Wahab, Gloria Ameaa and Cynthia were among the scorers as the Black Maidens dominated the hosts.

Ghana still took part in a penalty shootout after the match, but it was only for player development and did not change the official 4-0 result.

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Ghana’s Black Maidens ended their WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup campaign with a convincing 4-0 victory over hosts Côte d’Ivoire, but the team still went through a penalty shootout after the match.

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The unusual shootout did not change the official 4-0 scoreline. According to a post by the Ghana Women National Teams on X (formerly Twitter), the penalty shootout was part of a tournament initiative aimed at giving players more experience from the spot.

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“Despite the win, we go into a penalty shootout which won't affect the scoreline. This initiative is fully aligned with the development process of the tournament. The objective is to give the players more experience and improve their ability to handle penalty shootouts, while also creating additional stimulation and competitiveness around the matches,” the post read.

Despite the win, we go into a penalty shootout which won't affect the scoreline.



This initiative is fully aligned with the development process of the tournament. The objective is to give the players more experience and improve their ability to handle penalty shootouts, while… — Ghana Women National Teams 🇬🇭 (@GhanaWNT) September 27, 2026

The Black Maidens had already secured a strong position in the competition after recording three wins from their opening four matches, including a 4-0 win over Burkina Faso, a 4-0 victory against Togo and a 6-1 win over Niger. Their only defeat came against Nigeria, who beat Ghana 4-2.

Ghana opened the scoring through captain Seidatu Wahab from the penalty spot. They doubled their lead through Gloria Ameaa, who found the net before half-time.

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