Jurgen Klopp remains winless after two games as Germany boss

Jurgen Klopp's wait for his first win as Germany coach continues after Greece stunned Germany with a 1-0 Nations League victory.

Jurgen Klopp is still searching for his first victory as Germany head coach after his side suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to Greece in the Nations League on Sunday.

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The former Liverpool manager was overseeing his second game in charge after Germany opened his tenure with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands on Thursday.

Germany controlled much of the game in Augsburg but were unable to turn their dominance into goals, with Klopp making several changes to his starting lineup and introducing Florian Wirtz from the bench.

Greece eventually secured a historic victory through Dimitrios Kourbelis in the 74th minute. The midfielder's effort from the edge of the penalty area took a deflection off Joshua Kimmich before finding the back of the net.

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Speaking after the match, Klopp admitted that while he could have accepted a draw, the manner of the defeat was disappointing.

"I could have lived with us not winning, but you cannot lose such a game," Klopp said.

The German coach also acknowledged that his new-look squad would need time to develop, having only worked together for a short period.

"We have been together for a week now, all mixed together, and that needs time."

"The result is not cool, but it is absolutely part of the process."

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The defeat marked a significant result for Greece, who had never beaten Germany in their previous 10 meetings, recording three draws and seven defeats.

Ranked 41st in the world, Greece produced one of their biggest victories in recent years by overcoming Germany, who are ranked 12th in the FIFA world rankings.

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Their latest victory over Germany also represented Greece's biggest win in terms of world rankings since their famous victory over England at Wembley in 2024, when the Three Lions were ranked fourth.

Klopp's Germany is still searching for consistency

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Klopp was appointed Germany's head coach on a four-year contract in July, succeeding Julian Nagelsmann following Germany's disappointing World Cup campaign.

The former Liverpool boss has now gone without a win in his first two matches in charge, while Germany have failed to win in four consecutive games since their victory over Côte d'Ivoire in their second group match at this summer's World Cup.

The result also moved Greece back to the top of Nations League Group 2 after their victory over Serbia on Thursday, putting them in a strong position in the race to reach the quarter-finals.