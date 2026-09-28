Shatta Wale is the voice of the voiceless and I like him for that- Rex Omar explains

Rex Omar explains why he likes Shatta Wale, describing him as a voice for the voiceless whose outspoken nature has connected with young people.

Rex Omar describes Shatta Wale as a voice for the voiceless.

He says Shatta’s willingness to challenge society helped build his strong fan base.

Rex believes Shatta’s public “fighter” image has made him relatable to many young people.

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Veteran Ghanaian musician Rex Omar has explained why he believes Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale’s outspoken and confrontational public image has played a major role in building his strong fan base.

According to Rex Omar, Shatta Wale’s decision to openly challenge people and respond whenever he feels offended has helped him connect with many young people who see themselves in his approach.

Rex Omar made the comments on the Group Chat Podcast, hosted by media personality Nana Aba Anamoah.

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He described Shatta Wale as a “fighter” and said he has a lot of admiration for the Dancehall artiste.

“Shatta wale is a fighter, I like him so much but trust me if shatta became like the so called ‘decent artist’ nice guy and the quiet guy, if you offend him, he won’t say anything, expecting the music alone to speak for him, he wouldn’t have gotten this far,” Rex Omar said.

He argued that Shatta Wale's willingness to challenge societal expectations and respond to criticism has made him a voice for some young people.

“Shatta became who he is because he decided to fight society- no matter who you are, if you say something to offend him, he will return it in double and so he became a voice for a lot of the young hungry people,” he added.

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Rex Omar also connected Shatta Wale’s public persona to experiences he believes many young people have had when dealing with older members of society.

He recalled that young people are sometimes expected to accept the opinions of older people even when they believe those opinions are wrong.

“When I was growing up, you know when you have an issue with an elderly person, you know what the elderly person is doing is stupid, there is no sense in it but because you are young one, they will tell you the elderly is right even when the young person is right. So this silenced you,” he said.

According to Rex Omar, such experiences can leave people feeling frustrated, and he believes Shatta Wale has become an outlet for some of those emotions.

“Some of these things is with us and it suppresses our being so a lot of people bottled anger in them so Shatta became the voice and that is what has propelled him and has given him that core fan base,” he said.

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Despite Shatta Wale’s often controversial public image, Rex Omar believes that the artiste may be different in private settings.

“I believe that when you meet someone like Shatta wale in his quiet moment, he is one of the best people you can be with,” he said.

Rex Omar concluded that Shatta Wale has deliberately cultivated a particular public persona over the years.