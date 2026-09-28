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Nana Agyemang Badu I gifts children money after Aduana Stars beat Kotoko [Video]

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:13 - 28 September 2026
Nana Agyemang Badu I gifts children money after Aduana Stars beat Kotoko [Video]
Aduana FC owner Nana Agyemang Badu I has gifted children and youth in Dormaa GH¢50 each after Aduana Stars' 2-0 win over Asante Kotoko.
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The owner and life patron of Aduana FC, His Royal Highness Oseadeeyo Osagyefo Nana Agyemang Badu I, has celebrated his side's impressive victory over Asante Kotoko by gifting children and young people in Dormaa GH¢50 each.

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A video circulating online shows the King of Dormaa handing out cash to excited children and members of the youth as they celebrated Aduana's 2-0 victory over Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

The gesture came after Aduana FC produced a spirited performance to defeat Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, despite playing more than 50 minutes with 10 men.

What happened in Aduana FC's win over Kotoko?

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Samuel Boadu's side delivered a disciplined and well-organized performance to hand Asante Kotoko their first defeat of the Ghana Premier League season.

Aduana took the lead after just seven minutes when Stephen Amankona capitalized on an error from Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad to put the visitors ahead.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men late in the first half after Raymond Agyemang received two yellow cards within five minutes.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Aduana remained compact and frustrated Kotoko throughout the second half.

Kotoko struggled to create clear-cut chances, while Aduana continued to threaten on the counter-attack and even struck the post as they looked dangerous going forward.

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The visitors eventually sealed the victory late in the game when Seidu Saana finished off a swift counter-attack.

With Kotoko committing players forward in search of an equalizer, Aduana broke quickly. Saana raced through on goal, rounded Danlad, and calmly finished through the legs of the last defender to make it 2-0.

The result capped an impressive tactical display from Boadu and his players, who maintained their discipline and organization despite playing with 10 men for much of the match.

Aduana Stars move to seven points

The victory takes Aduana FC to seven points from their opening four Ghana Premier League matches.

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Kotoko, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of the campaign.

Aduana will now turn their attention to their next league fixture against AshantiGold, while Asante Kotoko will be hoping to return to winning ways when they face Young Apostles.

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