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Asante Kotoko coach Eric Tinkler leaves role after 4 GPL games

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 07:14 - 28 September 2026
Eric Tinkler
Eric Tinkler
Eric Tinkler has left Asante Kotoko after just four Ghana Premier League matches, with the club confirming his departure was due to personal reasons.
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Asante Kotoko head coach Eric Tinkler has left his position after just four Ghana Premier League matches, with the club confirming that he has been released from his contract for personal reasons.

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The 54-year-old South African was appointed in July ahead of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season but has ended his short spell in charge after just three months.

Tinkler's final game as Kotoko coach was Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Aduana FC, a result that handed him his first loss since taking charge and left the Porcupine Warriors ninth on the league table.

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During his four league matches in charge, Kotoko recorded one victory, two draws, and one defeat.

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In a statement, Asante Kotoko said Tinkler requested to be released from his contract due to personal reasons.

The club's Board of Directors said it had accepted the request after holding discussions with the coach in an effort to prevent his departure at this stage of their relationship.

"The Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club has agreed to the request of its Head Coach, Mr. Eric Tinkler, to be released from his contract with the Club effective immediately for personal reasons."

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The club added that both parties had engaged in "meaningful negotiations" in an attempt to avert the decision before ultimately respecting Tinkler's wishes.

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Asante Kotoko expressed gratitude to Tinkler for his professionalism and commitment during his brief spell with the club.

The statement also stressed the importance of professionalism, commitment, and focus as the club continues to pursue its sporting objectives for the season.

"The Club is grateful to Coach Tinkler for his professionalism and commitment to the success of the club during his rather short stint with the Porcupine Warriors and wishes him well in his next endeavors."

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Following Tinkler's departure, Asante Kotoko said its technical team would continue working towards the club's objectives under the leadership of Director of Football Stanley Purl Menzo.

The club said it remains focused on its sporting plans as the team prepares for its upcoming Ghana Premier League fixtures.

Tinkler, a former Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City coach, leaves Kotoko after just four league games and three months at the helm.

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