Top 20 songs on the Apple Music Ghana chart (September 28, 2026)

Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke has taken control of the Apple Music Top 100: Ghana chart, occupying several of the leading positions in the latest chart snapshot.

Kweku Smoke dominates the latest Apple Music Top 20 Ghana chart, occupying the top nine positions, with Bra at No. 1.

Black Sherif is the other major presence, with Jolie at No. 10, while Expresso, Forever, Frontline and Love Again also make the Top 20.

Fameye, Davido, FOLA and Mayorkun also feature, with Gen Z at No. 19 and B4 B4 at No. 18.

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His dominance is particularly evident in the top 10, where Kweku Smoke accounts for nine of the first 10 songs, either as the lead artiste or as a featured collaborator. Black Sherif is the other artiste in the top 10, with Jolie at No. 10.

Apple Music describes the Top 100: Ghana playlist as a daily snapshot of the most-played songs in the country. The latest available chart data also shows Kweku Smoke's Bra at No. 1.

Kweku Smoke opens the chart at No. 1 with ‘Bra’, followed by ‘Bombele’ at No. 2 and ‘Faith’, featuring Lasmid, at No. 3.

He continues his run with ‘Survivor’ at No. 4, ‘Soul Healer’ at No. 5, ‘Hallelujah’ at No. 6, ‘Mmereniho’ featuring Dikoo at No. 7, ‘Power House’ featuring Kwesi Arthur at No. 8 and ‘Okwantunii’ at No. 9.

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The run means Kweku Smoke occupies nine of the first nine positions in the chart snapshot before Black Sherif breaks the sequence at No. 10 with Jolie.

Black Sherif also records a strong showing, with multiple songs appearing throughout the Top 20.

His tracks include ‘Jolie’ at No. 10, ‘Expresso’ at No. 12, ‘Forever’ featuring AratheJay at No. 14 and ‘Frontline’ at No. 17.

He also appears at No. 20 with Love Again’, featuring Full Blown.

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Full Apple Music Top 20 Ghana

According to the chart shown in the latest screenshots:

1. Bra — Kweku Smoke

2. Bombele — Kweku Smoke

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3. Faith — Kweku Smoke & Lasmid

4. Survivor — Kweku Smoke

5. Soul Healer — Kweku Smoke

6. Hallelujah — Kweku Smoke

7. Mmereniho — Kweku Smoke & Dikoo

8. Power House — Kweku Smoke & Kwesi Arthur

9. Okwantunii — Kweku Smoke

10. Jolie — Black Sherif

11. Life Of A Hustler — Kweku Smoke

12. Expresso — Black Sherif

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13. No Days Off — Kweku Smoke

14. Forever (feat. AratheJay) — Black Sherif

15. Set it Straight — Kweku Smoke

16. Through The Pain — Kweku Smoke

17. Frontline — Black Sherif

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18. B4 B4 — Davido, FOLA & Mayorkun

19. Gen Z — Fameye

20. Love Again (feat. Full Blown) — Black Sherif