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No fight with BoG – GoldBod rejects tension claims after Governor’s resignation from Board

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:53 - 28 September 2026
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) is Sammy Gyamfi, Esq. and Governor of the Bank of Ghana is Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama
The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has rejected claims of tension between the institution and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) following the resignation of BoG Governor Dr Johnson Asiamah from the GoldBod Board.
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  • GoldBod has denied claims of tension with the Bank of Ghana.

  • It said Dr Johnson Asiamah nominated his deputy, Matilda Asante-Asiedu, to represent him due to his busy schedule.

  • GoldBod said it continues to work closely with the BoG on foreign exchange generation.

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GoldBod said a wrong impression was being created that the Governor’s decision to leave the Board suggested a disagreement between the two institutions or problems within GoldBod.

GoldBod said in a statement on Monday September 28, signed by its Media Relations Officer, Prince Kwame Minkah, “that suggestion is completely false and reflects a lack of understanding of the GoldBod ACT and the facts of the matter.”

Also Read: Duncan-Williams urges Ghanaians to pray for GoldBod, warns of ‘very powerful movement’

Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG)
Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG)
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According to GoldBod, Dr Asiamah simply nominated his second deputy, Matilda Asante-Asiedu, to represent him on the Board due to his busy schedule.

The institution said the nomination was made in accordance with Section 4(e) of the GoldBod Act, 2025 (Act 1140), which provides for the Governor of the Bank of Ghana or a representative of the Governor not below the rank of a Director to serve on the Board.

GoldBod explained that similar arrangements had been made by other government officials serving on the Board.

Also Read: Ghana mandates local gold refining before export from Sept 1

Dr Asiamah simply nominated his second deputy, Matilda Asante-Asiedu
Dr Asiamah simply nominated his second deputy, Matilda Asante-Asiedu
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It said the finance minister nominated Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem to represent him on the Board from the outset due to his busy schedule.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, initially served on the Board himself but later nominated the Chief Director of the Ministry, Marcus Haligah, to represent him in January 2026 because of his schedule.

Also Read: GoldBod invests GH¢8.4m to rehabilitate water treatment plants affected by galamsey in Western and Central regions

GoldBod said Dr Asiamah initially chose to serve on the Board himself but wrote to the Board on May 11, 2026, nominating Matilda Asante-Asiedu as his representative.

GoldBod Logo
GoldBod Logo
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“So you see, the fact that Dr. Asiamah no longer sits on the Board of the GoldBod, does not mean that there is any ongoing rot at the GoldBod. Neither is there any fight between the BoG and the GoldBod,” the statement said.

Also Read: Ghana earns US$8 billion from small-scale gold exports between January - October 2025

“The Governor simply opted to nominate his second deputy to represent him on the governing Board of the GoldBod.”

GoldBod said it remains closely engaged with the Bank of Ghana in its operations, describing the institution as the main anchor of foreign exchange generation for Ghana.

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