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Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 28

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:18 - 28 September 2026
How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates
The Ghana cedi recorded mixed movements against the US dollar, pound sterling and euro in the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) exchange rate update, with all three currencies recording higher average rates compared with the previous trading session.
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  • Dollar: Rose slightly to GH¢11.6225.

  • Pound: Increased to GH¢15.3958.

  • Euro: Climbed to GH¢13.2443.

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The latest figures for Monday, September 28, 2026, are based on the average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Friday, September 25.

The US dollar is quoted at a buying rate of GH¢11.6167 and a selling rate of GH¢11.6283, giving an average rate of GH¢11.6225.

Also Read: BoG to introduce new cedi notes with enhanced security features in November

This is slightly higher than the previous average rate of GH¢11.6157, representing an increase of about GH¢0.01. The movement indicates a marginal depreciation of the cedi against the dollar.

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Pound and euro also edge higher

Pound sterling bank notes [Vecteezy]
Pound sterling bank notes [Vecteezy]

The pound sterling recorded a larger increase in its average rate. The BoG quoted the pound at GH¢15.3875 for buying and GH¢15.4040 for selling, giving an average of GH¢15.3958.

This compares with the previous average of GH¢15.3728, meaning the pound gained about GH¢0.02 against the cedi.

Also Read: Lates BoG rates for September 23: Cedi strengthens against pound and euro, weakens against dollar

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The euro also strengthened slightly. It is quoted at GH¢13.2377 for buying and GH¢13.2508 for selling, resulting in an average rate of GH¢13.2443.

Euro

The previous average was approximately GH¢13.2217, putting the latest movement at about GH¢0.02 higher.

Overall, the latest rates show a modest depreciation of the cedi against all three major currencies. Such movements can affect the local cost of imported goods, international payments, travel and other transactions that require foreign currency.

Also Read: Full list: BoG names 20 unlicensed loan apps operating in Ghana

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The BoG rates are interbank reference rates, meaning the actual exchange rates offered by commercial banks and forex bureaux may differ.

Bank of Ghana exchange rates comparison

Currency

Sept. 28 average rate

Previous average rate

Change

US dollar

GH¢11.6225

GH¢11.6157

+GH¢0.0068

Pound sterling

GH¢15.3958

GH¢15.3728

+GH¢0.0230

Euro

GH¢13.2443

GH¢13.2217

+GH¢0.0226

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