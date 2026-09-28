Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 28
Dollar: Rose slightly to GH¢11.6225.
Pound: Increased to GH¢15.3958.
Euro: Climbed to GH¢13.2443.
The latest figures for Monday, September 28, 2026, are based on the average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Friday, September 25.
The US dollar is quoted at a buying rate of GH¢11.6167 and a selling rate of GH¢11.6283, giving an average rate of GH¢11.6225.
This is slightly higher than the previous average rate of GH¢11.6157, representing an increase of about GH¢0.01. The movement indicates a marginal depreciation of the cedi against the dollar.
Pound and euro also edge higher
The pound sterling recorded a larger increase in its average rate. The BoG quoted the pound at GH¢15.3875 for buying and GH¢15.4040 for selling, giving an average of GH¢15.3958.
This compares with the previous average of GH¢15.3728, meaning the pound gained about GH¢0.02 against the cedi.
Also Read: Lates BoG rates for September 23: Cedi strengthens against pound and euro, weakens against dollar
The euro also strengthened slightly. It is quoted at GH¢13.2377 for buying and GH¢13.2508 for selling, resulting in an average rate of GH¢13.2443.
The previous average was approximately GH¢13.2217, putting the latest movement at about GH¢0.02 higher.
Overall, the latest rates show a modest depreciation of the cedi against all three major currencies. Such movements can affect the local cost of imported goods, international payments, travel and other transactions that require foreign currency.
The BoG rates are interbank reference rates, meaning the actual exchange rates offered by commercial banks and forex bureaux may differ.
Bank of Ghana exchange rates comparison
Currency
Sept. 28 average rate
Previous average rate
Change
US dollar
GH¢11.6225
GH¢11.6157
+GH¢0.0068
Pound sterling
GH¢15.3958
GH¢15.3728
+GH¢0.0230
Euro
GH¢13.2443
GH¢13.2217
+GH¢0.0226
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