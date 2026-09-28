Spain beat DPR Korea on penalties to win FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

Spain goalkeeper Laia Lopez saved two penalties as Spain defeated defending champions DPR Korea to win the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Lodz.

Spain defeated defending champions DPR Korea on penalties to win the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026 after a goalless final in Lodz.

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The two sides could not be separated after 90 minutes and extra time, forcing the final to be decided from the penalty spot.

Spain goalkeeper Laia Lopez emerged as the hero, saving two penalties during the shootout. She denied Choe Yon-A before producing another crucial save from Pak Il-Sim to seal victory for La Rojita.

The triumph gives Spain their second FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup title, following their success at the 2022 tournament in Costa Rica.

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It also extends Spain’s remarkable run on the global stage, with the country having now won two FIFA World Cup titles in 2026 across the senior men’s and U-20 women’s competitions.

The final was closely contested, with both teams creating opportunities but struggling to find the breakthrough.

Lopez kept Spain in the game during the opening half when she raced off her line to block an effort from Ho Kyong with an outstretched hand.

Ho had picked up the ball just outside the penalty area following a mistake by the Spanish defense.

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The DPR Korea substitute had only recently entered the game, replacing Pak Ok-I in a surprise tactical change late in the first half.

Spain responded after the break by increasing the pressure and creating more chances.

In the 78th minute, Pau Comendador came close to breaking the deadlock, but DPR Korea goalkeeper Pak Ju-Gyong produced an excellent diving save to keep the score level.

Neither side could find a winner before the final whistle, sending the match into extra time.

Spain forward Marisa Garcia then made an immediate impact after coming on, forcing two excellent saves from Pak during the additional 30 minutes.

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With the score still 0-0, the title ultimately had to be decided by penalties.

Lopez stood tall for Spain, making the decisive saves to hand her country another world title.

What the coaches Said

David Aznar, Spain coach:

"For us, it was a way to bring a beautiful cycle to a close with a brilliant generation that has achieved so much success at the youth level, and I think the players have made a tremendous effort. I’m very happy for them, above all to see them happy and to see them rewarded for all the work they have put in to get this far and for the effort they made in this match. It was a very tough, very difficult match, and they made things extremely difficult for us.”

Silvia Cristobal, Spain defender:

"I think it’s the happiest day of our lives. We’ve dreamed of being here and lifting this long-awaited trophy since we were little. And, well, we’re incredibly happy, extremely proud of the result and of everything we’ve achieved."

Han Chol-Hak, DPR Korea coach: