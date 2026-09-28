Kurt Okraku breaks silence on Inaki's retirement from the Black Stars

GFA president Kurt Okraku says the Association was disappointed by Iñaki Williams’ retirement but understands his decision after hearing about the pain and injuries he had been managing.

Kurt Okraku says the GFA was 'disturbed' and disappointed by Iñaki Williams’ retirement from the Black Stars.

Williams ended his Ghana career with 28 appearances and 2 goals, featuring at two World Cups and the 2023 AFCON.

Okraku says Williams had been playing through pain and injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku says the Association was disappointed by Iñaki Williams’ decision to retire from international football, but stated that Inaki’s explanation helped them understand why he made the decision.

Williams, 32, announced his retirement from the Black Stars on September 11, 2026, bringing an end to his four-year international career with Ghana. He made 28 appearances and scored two goals for the national team after switching his international allegiance in 2022.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Okraku said the GFA initially struggled with the decision but later came to appreciate Williams’ circumstances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was disturbed by his decision. The entire Football Association was disappointed, but when you hear him out, you understand his situation. He has been playing through a lot of pain and injuries. We have to appreciate what he has done for Ghana,” Kurt said.

Okraku’s comments come after Williams ended his Black Stars career shortly after Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

He made his Ghana debut on September 23, 2022 in a friendly against Brazil and was included in the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He also represented the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Athletic Club forward started Ghana’s Round of 32 match against Colombia, which ended in a 1-0 defeat and brought the Black Stars’ tournament to an end.

In his retirement message, Williams said he was leaving the national team with pride and insisted that Ghana would always remain part of him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I feel the time has come to bring my journey with the Ghana national team to an end,” he said in his message on X (formerly Twitter)

He added:

I leave happy, proud and with the peace of mind of knowing that I gave everything every time I wore this shirt.

Up next, the Black stars will battle The Gammbia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29 in the 2027 AFCON Qualifier.