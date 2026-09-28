Advertisement

Ghana Premier League table, Matchday 4 results, Man of the Match winners, and key stats

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:27 - 28 September 2026
Ghana Premier League table, Matchday 4 results, Man of the Match winners, and key stats
Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko suffered defeats while Medeama won big as the Ghana Premier League table changed after Matchday 4.
Advertisement

The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League produced another weekend of exciting action as Matchday 4 delivered several significant results and changes in the league standings.

Advertisement

Hearts of Oak suffered their first defeat of the season after Mohammed Zaidan scored an 88th-minute winner to give Karela United a 1-0 victory at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko also endured a disappointing afternoon, losing 2-0 to 10-man Aduana FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Stephen Amankona opened the scoring before Seidu Saana sealed the victory in stoppage time.

Defending champions Medeama SC, meanwhile, recorded one of the biggest wins of the weekend, coming from behind to beat Basake Holy Stars 4-1 at the TNA Stadium.

Ghana Premier League Table

Advertisement
Ghana Premier League Table
Ghana Premier League Table

Man of the Mach Award Winners

MatchDay Facts

Advertisement

Clean Sheets

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Ghana Premier League
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Brazil bans online betting ahead of presidential election
Sports
28.09.2026
Brazil bans online betting ahead of presidential election
Mr Drew
Entertainment
28.09.2026
Too much dependence on a few artistes is hurting Ghana’s music industry – Mr Drew
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) and President John Dramani Mahama (right)
News
28.09.2026
Zelensky cautions Mahama to protect Ghanaians from being recruited by Russia amid Ukraine war
43 Ghanaian nurses depart for Jamaica as part of new policy (video)
News
28.09.2026
43 Ghanaian nurses depart for Jamaica as part of new policy (video)
Gov’t to introduce Ayalolo buses during peak hours from Tuesday as new transport measure begins
News
28.09.2026
Gov’t to introduce Ayalolo buses during peak hours from Tuesday as new transport measure begins; Full guide for commuters
Here’s why some people die in their sleep
Lifestyle
28.09.2026
Here’s why some people die in their sleep