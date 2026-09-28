Ghana Premier League table, Matchday 4 results, Man of the Match winners, and key stats
The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League produced another weekend of exciting action as Matchday 4 delivered several significant results and changes in the league standings.
Hearts of Oak suffered their first defeat of the season after Mohammed Zaidan scored an 88th-minute winner to give Karela United a 1-0 victory at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.
Asante Kotoko also endured a disappointing afternoon, losing 2-0 to 10-man Aduana FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Stephen Amankona opened the scoring before Seidu Saana sealed the victory in stoppage time.
Defending champions Medeama SC, meanwhile, recorded one of the biggest wins of the weekend, coming from behind to beat Basake Holy Stars 4-1 at the TNA Stadium.
Ghana Premier League Table
Man of the Mach Award Winners
🌟NASCO Man of the Match winners for matchweek 4.— 🇬🇭 Ghana Premier League (@GhanaLeague) September 27, 2026
Is your player in there?#GPL #GPLMW4 pic.twitter.com/dEHfOPF7pS
MatchDay Facts
⚽️ 21 goals scored on matchweek 4.— 🇬🇭 Ghana Premier League (@GhanaLeague) September 27, 2026
Numbers behind this weekend's round of games. #GPL #GPLMW4 pic.twitter.com/Wcg8WDdvGx
Clean Sheets
🧤 @BechemUnitedFC goalkeeper Benjamin Asiedu has kept the most clean sheets so far this campaign.— 🇬🇭 Ghana Premier League (@GhanaLeague) September 28, 2026
Who wins golden gloves?#GPL pic.twitter.com/c9YIsO1k6S