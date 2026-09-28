Ghana Premier League table, Matchday 4 results, Man of the Match winners, and key stats

Ghana Premier League table, Matchday 4 results, Man of the Match winners, and key stats

Ghana Premier League table, Matchday 4 results, Man of the Match winners, and key stats

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko suffered defeats while Medeama won big as the Ghana Premier League table changed after Matchday 4.

The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League produced another weekend of exciting action as Matchday 4 delivered several significant results and changes in the league standings.

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Hearts of Oak suffered their first defeat of the season after Mohammed Zaidan scored an 88th-minute winner to give Karela United a 1-0 victory at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko also endured a disappointing afternoon, losing 2-0 to 10-man Aduana FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Stephen Amankona opened the scoring before Seidu Saana sealed the victory in stoppage time.

Defending champions Medeama SC, meanwhile, recorded one of the biggest wins of the weekend, coming from behind to beat Basake Holy Stars 4-1 at the TNA Stadium.

Ghana Premier League Table

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Ghana Premier League Table

Man of the Mach Award Winners

🌟NASCO Man of the Match winners for matchweek 4.



Is your player in there?#GPL #GPLMW4 pic.twitter.com/dEHfOPF7pS — 🇬🇭 Ghana Premier League (@GhanaLeague) September 27, 2026

MatchDay Facts

⚽️ 21 goals scored on matchweek 4.



Numbers behind this weekend's round of games. #GPL #GPLMW4 pic.twitter.com/Wcg8WDdvGx — 🇬🇭 Ghana Premier League (@GhanaLeague) September 27, 2026

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Clean Sheets