Saint Kitts and Nevis opens recruitment for Ghanaian professional nurses: A step-by-Step guide on how to apply

Saint Kitts and Nevis opens recruitment for Ghanaian nurses. Learn eligibility, requirements, application steps, and expert tips to improve your chances.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, in partnership with the Government of Ghana, has announced the recruitment of qualified Ghanaian professional nurses for employment opportunities in the Caribbean nation. The initiative offers experienced healthcare professionals a chance to advance their careers while contributing to an international healthcare system. The programme is targeted at skilled nurses seeking a challenging but rewarding professional environment, with multiple roles available across hospital and community healthcare settings.

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Available Positions

Nurses

The recruitment exercise covers three key categories of nursing roles. Registered General Nurses for medical wards are expected to have experience in adult patient care within hospital environments. There are also openings for Registered General Nurses in private or specialist wards, where the focus is on delivering personalised patient care. In addition, Community Health Nurses are being recruited to support public health delivery, including preventive care, health education, and community-based services.

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Qualification and Experience Requirements

Applicants must meet the regulatory standards of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana and possess at least five (5) years of professional working experience. Candidates are also expected to demonstrate strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively within diverse healthcare teams.

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Application Requirements

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Applicants must present the following documents during the recruitment process: Two (2) photocopies of an up-to-date CV

Original and three (3) photocopies of relevant academic certificates

Original and two (2) photocopies of certificates for verification purposes

Original and two (2) photocopies of registration certificate with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana

Original and two (2) photocopies of certificate of good standing

Original and two (2) photocopies of a criminal record certificate from the Ghana Police Service covering the past six (6) months

Two (2) reference letters dated within the last six (6) months

A recent endorsed passport-size photograph with a white background

Original and two (2) photocopies of a name change certificate, where applicable

Original and two (2) photocopies of birth certificate

Original and two (2) photocopies of immunisation certificate

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Step-by-Step Application Process

Official recruitment portal of the Ministry of Health at https://hr.moh.gov.gh

The application process begins on Wednesday, 25 March 2026 at 10:00 am. Interested applicants are required to follow these steps: First, visit the official recruitment portal of the Ministry of Health at https://hr.moh.gov.gh and complete the online application form. Next, ensure all required documents are prepared, organised, and properly certified ahead of the interview stage. Applicants must then present the full set of documents, including original copies, on the scheduled interview date for verification. It is important to note that incomplete or unsuitable applications will not be considered, and no feedback will be provided for unsuccessful submissions.

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Tips for Applicants

Nurses

To improve your chances of success, applicants should pay close attention to detail throughout the process. Ensure that your CV is updated, clearly structured, and highlights relevant clinical experience, particularly in your chosen area of specialisation. Verify that all documents are current, especially certificates of good standing and police clearance, as outdated documents may lead to disqualification. It is also advisable to prepare multiple certified copies in advance to avoid last-minute delays. Applicants should take time to understand the role they are applying for and be ready to demonstrate both technical competence and practical experience during the interview. Strong communication skills and professionalism will be key, particularly in an international work environment. Finally, punctuality and organisation are essential. Arrive early for any scheduled interview and ensure all documents are properly arranged for easy verification.

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Expanding Opportunities for Ghanaian Nurses

Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh