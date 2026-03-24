Private legal practitioner challenges renaming of Kotoka International Airport at Supreme Court

Private legal practitioner Austin Kwabena Brako-Powers challenges the February 23, 2026 renaming of Kotoka International Airport at the Supreme Court, citing constitutional breaches and lack of legislative approval.

A private legal practitioner, Austin Kwabena Brako-Powers, has filed a suit at the Supreme Court challenging the renaming of Kotoka International Airport to Accra International Airport, arguing that the move is unconstitutional without legislative backing.

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The renaming, which was officially announced on February 23, 2026 by the Ministry of Transport, reverted Ghana’s main international airport to its original name, Accra International Airport.

The suit, filed on March 18, 2026 under the court’s original jurisdiction pursuant to Articles 2(1) and 130(1) of the 1992 Constitution, names the Attorney-General as the defendant. The writ directs the Attorney-General to file a statement of defence within fourteen (14) days after service of the plaintiff’s statement of case.

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Supreme Court of Ghana

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In his reliefs, the plaintiff is seeking a declaration that the General Kotoka Trust Decree, 1969 (NLCD 339), remains valid and binding as an existing law unless it is amended or repealed in accordance with due process.

He contends that the renaming of Kotoka International Airport to Accra International Airport, carried out without amending or repealing the decree, is inconsistent with the Constitution.

According to the suit, “the purported renaming of Kotoka International Airport to ‘Accra International Airport’ without an amendment or repeal of General Kotoka Trust Decree, 1969 (NLCD 339) is inconsistent with and in contravention of” relevant constitutional provisions.

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A private legal practitioner, Austin Kwabena Brako-Powers

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The plaintiff is also asking the court to declare that any executive order used to effect the renaming, in the absence of legislative amendment, is “null, void, and of no legal effect.”

In addition, he is seeking an order to annul the renaming and an interim injunction to restrain the government, particularly the Ministry of Transport and its agents, from enforcing the decision while the case is pending. A perpetual injunction is also being sought to prevent any future attempt to implement or maintain the renaming unless the law is properly amended.

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Brako-Powers, who describes himself as a citizen and registered voter, stated that he is bringing the action not only in his personal capacity but also in the broader public interest to safeguard the Constitution.

The case is expected to test the limits of executive authority and clarify the legal requirements governing the naming of key national infrastructure in Ghana.

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