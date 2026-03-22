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Brazil joins Ghana to push UN to call slave trade a serious crime against humanity

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 17:01 - 22 March 2026
Brazil has backed Ghana’s proposal at the UN to declare the transatlantic slave trade a crime against humanity, strengthening global calls for justice and reparations.
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Ghana’s campaign to have the transatlantic slave trade recognised globally as a crime against humanity has received a major boost, with Brazil officially backing the move at the United Nations.

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Brazil’s President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, pledged his country’s support during a meeting with Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on the sidelines of the CELAC-Africa Summit in Colombia.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian woman who cooked for children with faeces and urine to undergo psychiatric check

The endorsement is seen as a significant step for Ghana, which is leading a global push for reparatory justice under President John Dramani Mahama.

According to Ghana’s Foreign Ministry, the proposed resolution seeks to have the transatlantic slave trade formally declared “the gravest crime against humanity.”

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Foreign Affairs Minister, Okudzeto Ablakwa described Brazil’s support as a major breakthrough, highlighting the growing international backing behind the initiative.

The resolution is expected to be presented at the United Nations General Assembly on March 25, 2026, by President Mahama.

The date coincides with the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade. Brazil’s support carries strong historical and symbolic meaning.

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The South American country has the largest population of people of African descent outside Africa, making its backing particularly important in the global conversation on slavery and its long-term effects.

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Ghana’s initiative is part of a wider movement by African and Caribbean nations to push for reparations and global acknowledgment of the lasting impact of slavery.

Recent reports indicate that the proposal has already gained support from the African Union and several Caribbean states.

The resolution is not just about history. It is meant to address the long-term economic and social effects of slavery and colonialism, while promoting justice and accountability on the global stage.

If adopted, the resolution could open the door for further discussions around compensation, formal apologies, and policy reforms tied to the legacy of slavery.

READ ALSO: 44 Ghanaians rescued from suspected QNET scam in Nigeria after trafficking ordeal

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Brazil and Ghana also share long-standing diplomatic and cultural ties, dating back decades, with both countries often supporting each other on international platforms.

With growing international support, Ghana’s push is gaining momentum, as the country prepares to take its case to the world’s highest decision-making body later this week.

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