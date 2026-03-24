Ghana and Colombia sign agreement to connect Tema and Cartagena ports to boost trade

Ghana and Colombia sign agreement to connect Tema and Cartagena ports to boost trade

Ghana and Colombia sign agreement to connect Tema and Cartagena ports to boost trade

Ghana and Colombia have signed a historic agreement linking the Port of Tema with the Port of Cartagena, boosting trade, job creation, and economic ties between Africa and Latin America.

Ghana and Colombia have signed an agreement to establish direct maritime connectivity between the Port of Tema and the Port of Cartagena, a move expected to boost trade between Africa and Latin America.

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The agreement was signed in Bogotá following successful negotiations, according to Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

He described the deal as historic, noting that it creates a direct shipping corridor between the two countries and strengthens economic ties across the Atlantic.

The Minister commended Colombia’s Vice President, Francia Elena Márquez Mina, for championing the initiative.

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The agreement was signed in Bogotá following successful negotiations, according to Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

“I commend Colombia’s first Vice President of African descent, Her Excellency Francia Elena Márquez Mina for being a great champion of this initiative,” he said.

He also praised his Colombian counterpart, Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, for her leadership during the negotiations.

“I thank my counterpart, Colombian Foreign Minister Hon. Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio for her extraordinary leadership and commitment,” he added.

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Mr Ablakwa further highlighted the symbolic significance of the new trade route, noting its historical context.

“As the first Afro-Colombian Vice President and I emphasised, it is most inspiring to see how the Atlantic Ocean corridor linking our two countries which previously represented the horror of slavery and a mass grave is now being deliberately transformed into a voyage of opportunity, job creation and economic empowerment,” he stated.

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The agreement is expected to enhance trade flows, improve shipping efficiency, and create new economic opportunities, marking a significant step forward in Ghana-Colombia relations.

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