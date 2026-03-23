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President Mahama leaves for US to lead Ghana's delegation to UN reparatory justice session

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 06:00 - 23 March 2026
President John Mahama
President John Dramani Mahama will lead Ghana’s delegation to a UN special session on reparatory justice, where he is expected to deliver keynote addresses and present Ghana’s position on historical injustice
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President John Dramani Mahama leaves Accra for New York and Pennsylvania to lead Ghana’s delegation to a United Nations special session on reparatory justice.

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According to a statement issued by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the visit is centred on reparatory justice and the commemoration of victims of the transatlantic slave trade.

President Mahama is expected to convene and deliver the keynote address at a High-Level Special Event on Reparatory Justice at the United Nations Headquarters on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Brazil joins Ghana to push UN to call slave trade a serious crime against humanity

The event, themed “Reparatory Justice for the Trafficking of Enslaved Africans and the Racialised Chattel Enslavement of Africans,” will bring together world leaders and high-level dignitaries to address issues of historical injustice.

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On Wednesday, the President will address the United Nations General Assembly during the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

During the session, President Mahama is expected to present Ghana’s position, which has been adopted by the African Union, on a landmark resolution declaring the trafficking of enslaved Africans and the racialised chattel enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity.

READ ALSO: Over 5,000 people in Akatsi South to get free NHIS registration in community exercise

The visit will begin with a wreath-laying ceremony at the African Burial Ground National Monument, where tribute will be paid to the memory of enslaved Africans.

President Mahama’s itinerary also includes a visit to Lincoln University, where he will deliver a keynote speech, as well as an engagement with the Ghanaian community at Temple University.

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