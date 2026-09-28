Gov’t to introduce Ayalolo buses during peak hours from Tuesday as new transport measure begins

Gov’t to introduce Ayalolo buses during peak hours from Tuesday as new transport measure begins

Gov’t to introduce Ayalolo buses during peak hours from Tuesday as new transport measure begins; Full guide for commuters

Ayalolo buses will get priority lanes from Tuesday, September 29, during 6am–9am and 4pm–8pm.

Private cars, taxis and trotros are not banned from the roads, but they cannot use the designated Ayalolo contra-flow lanes during operating hours.

The system will initially cover the Amasaman-Accra, Adenta-Accra and Kasoa-Accra corridors as government seeks to reduce congestion and improve public transport.

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The government has announced the deployment of Ayalolo buses during peak hours from Tuesday, September 29, 2026, as part of efforts to reduce stress of commuters during peak hours.

"The Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, in collaboration with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE), and the Department of Urban Roads (DUR), announces the implementation of a contra flow arrangement to facilitate Ayalolo Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services on major corridors into the Central Business District (CBD) of Accra during peak hours in the morning from 6am-9am and 4pm-8pm in the evening," the government said in a statement.

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The government said the move is aimed at reducing delays for Ayalolo passengers, cutting travel times and easing congestion on roads leading into Accra's Central Business District (CBD).

In a press release, the government said:

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The intervention forms part of Government's broader efforts to improve public transportation, reduce congestion and provide more reliable and efficient mobility for commuters travelling into and out of Accra's Central Business District.

How it will work

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The government will introduce the Ayalolo buses along major corridors and the new arrangement will operate from 6am to 9am in the morning and from 4pm to 8pm in the evening. The contra-flow arrangement will cover three major corridors; Amasaman-Accra, Adenta-Accra, Kasoa-Accra.

The government says these routes were selected because they carry large numbers of commuters travelling into and out of central Accra during peak periods.

These selected lanes will temporarily be cleared allowing a bus to use a lane in the opposite direction to normal traffic. When traffic heading into these selected areas is very heavy, a selected lane on the opposite side of the road will temporarily assigned to Ayalolo buses travelling towards the Central Business Destrict (CBD).

The lanes will be marked with traffic cones and signages and will be managed by police MTTD and relevant authorities at major intersections.

This gives the buses a clearer route instead of forcing them to remain in the same traffic as other vehicles. During this time, private cars, taxis, trotros, commercial vehicles and other unauthorised road users will not be allowed to use those designated Ayalolo contra-flow lanes during the periods when the system is in operation.

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The arrangement will allow authorised Ayalolo buses to use selected lanes against the normal direction of traffic during peak hours.

Designated corridors and pick up points

Designated Corridors Pick up point Amasaman corridor Amasaman, Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Achimota Pokuase Corridor Pokuase, Kwame Nkrumah circle and Achimota Kasoa corridor Kasoa main station, Old barrier, Tuba junction, old barrier, weija barrier, and Kaneshie First light Adenta Corridor Adenta barrier, Madina junction, Legon and 37 Hospital

Reason for this intervention

The government expects the contra-flow system to:

make Ayalolo buses more reliable and punctual;

reduce journey times;

ease congestion on major approaches to the CBD;

encourage more people to use public transport;

reduce pressure caused by large numbers of private vehicles; and

improve movement across the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area.

The government says road users should follow the instructions of traffic officers and avoid entering the designated lanes.

Notice for motorists

Motorists using the Amasaman-Accra, Adenta-Accra and Kasoa-Accra corridors should watch for traffic signs, road markings and instructions from MTTD officers. Drivers should not enter the designated Ayalolo contra-flow lanes during the operating periods.

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Pedestrians, businesses and residents along the affected roads are also being asked to cooperate with traffic officers.