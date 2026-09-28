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Too much dependence on a few artistes is hurting Ghana’s music industry – Mr Drew

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 15:10 - 28 September 2026
Mr Drew
Mr Drew
Ghanaian musician Mr Drew has urged industry stakeholders to create more opportunities for emerging and lesser-known artistes, arguing that the music scene has become overly focused on a handful of established names.
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  • Mr Drew has called for a more inclusive Ghanaian music industry, saying too much attention is focused on a small group of established artistes.

  • The Case hitmaker said many talented musicians are being overlooked because the same names repeatedly dominate major events, performances and industry platforms.

  • He believes giving more artistes opportunities to showcase their talent could help expand the industry and unlock Ghana’s wider musical potential.

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The Case hitmaker believes Ghana’s music industry has the capacity to accommodate a much wider pool of talent if more musicians are given meaningful opportunities to perform, promote their work and connect with audiences.

Speaking in an interview on Onua FM, Mr Drew said the industry’s true potential was being overshadowed by the repeated focus on the same group of artistes.

He said;

The industry is so big for all of us, but sometimes, we've made it so small. We've made it look like it revolves around a few people, and this is not helping the industry to go far
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According to the musician, numerous talented artistes remain underexposed because access to major platforms and opportunities is often concentrated among established acts.

Mr Drew stated;

There are so many good artistes who are not getting attention, but over the years, the industry has been built around a few people. If those few people are scattering things, everybody else suffers

He also pointed to the recurring appearance of familiar names on event bills and performance line-ups, saying this leaves little room for other musicians to demonstrate what they can offer.

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He added;

Meanwhile, it can be bigger. Every day, it's the same people, the same names and the same line-ups. If the other good artistes are given the platform, they can even do more

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Mr Drew’s comments highlight the need for greater diversity in Ghana’s music ecosystem, particularly in the selection of artistes for major events and industry platforms.

He maintained that giving more musicians the chance to reach audiences could help uncover new talent and contribute to the broader growth of Ghanaian music.

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