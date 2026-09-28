Conversation starters that can help you connect with peopl

Conversation starters that can help you connect with peopl

5 conversation starters that can help you connect with people

Break the ice with 5 easy conversation starters designed to help you ask better questions, find common ground, and build genuine connections with anyone.

Ask open-ended questions that encourage people to share their interests and experiences.

Find common ground by asking about hobbies, goals, work or things they enjoy.

Listen genuinely and build on their answers instead of focusing only on what you will say next.

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Starting a conversation with someone you have just met can sometimes feel awkward, especially when you are unsure what to say.

Instead of relying on small talk that quickly runs out, asking open and genuine questions can make it easier to find common ground and encourage the other person to share more about themselves.

Here are five conversation starters you can try.

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1. What have you been enjoying lately?

This is a simple way to discover someone's interests without putting them on the spot. They could mention a new hobby, a TV show, music, food, a place they visited or something happening in their life.

You can then use their answer to keep the conversation going naturally.

2. What do you usually do for fun?

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People often enjoy talking about the things they genuinely like doing. Their answer can also give you an opportunity to discover shared interests.

If they mention something you also enjoy, you already have an easy topic to continue with.

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3. What’s something you’re looking forward to?

This question shifts the conversation towards something positive. It could lead to discussions about an upcoming trip, a personal goal, a new project or even a simple weekend plan.

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It also gives the other person room to talk about something that matters to them.

4. How did you get into what you do?

Whether you are speaking to a colleague, a new acquaintance or someone you have just met at an event, asking about their journey can lead to a more meaningful conversation.

Rather than simply asking what they do, asking how they got there encourages them to tell a story.

5. What’s something you could talk about for hours?

This can be a fun way to discover someone's passions. Once they mention a subject they enjoy, give them room to talk and ask follow-up questions.

The goal is not to impress the person with your own stories but to show genuine interest in what they have to say.

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Good conversation is not only about having the perfect question. Listening, responding naturally and showing genuine interest can make a bigger difference than memorising conversation starters.