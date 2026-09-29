Ballon d’Or Power Rankings: Lamine Yamal leads race for Golden Ball ahead of Rodri and Kane

Lamine Yamal leads the latest 2026 Ballon d’Or Power Rankings ahead of Harry Kane, Rodri, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

The race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or is reaching its climax, with the prestigious individual award set to be decided following a remarkable 2025/26 season and the opening weeks of the new campaign.

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With the voting process now closed, attention has shifted to the leading contenders and their performances over the past year.

The 2026 Ballon d’Or race has produced intense debate among football fans, with several of the world's biggest stars putting together impressive campaigns at both club and international levels.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has also played a major role in shaping the race, with players able to significantly strengthen their claims through performances on the biggest international stage.

According to GiveMeSport's latest Ballon d’Or Power Rankings, Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal sits at the top of the list, ahead of Harry Kane, Rodri, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi.

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How the Ballon d’Or Power Rankings were determined

The rankings take into account a number of factors from the 2025/26 season, the 2026 World Cup, and the beginning of the 2026/27 campaign.

The criteria include:

Goals scored

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Assists

Clean sheets for defensive-minded players

Trophies won or challenged for

Big moments during the 2025/26 season, including the 2026 World Cup

Performances at the start of the 2026/27 season

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Overall form

10. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Paris Saint-Germain & Georgia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia remains one of the most exciting and productive wingers in world football after another impressive campaign with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Georgian was instrumental as PSG won Ligue 1 and the Champions League during the 2025/26 season and was also named UEFA Player of the Season in Europe's premier club competition.

Kvaratskhelia's club achievements could have placed him considerably higher in the rankings, but Georgia's failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup has affected his chances of winning the individual award.

During the 2025/26 season, Kvaratskhelia made 48 appearances, scoring 19 goals and providing 11 assists.

He also began the 2026/27 campaign with seven appearances, one goal, and one assist.

His major honors included the Ligue 1 title, Champions League, and UEFA Super Cup.

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Declan Rice

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Declan Rice has established himself as one of the most complete midfielders in world football, combining his defensive qualities with his ability to contribute goals and assists.

The Arsenal and England midfielder played a key role in Arsenal's Premier League title triumph, helping the club win their first league championship since 2004.

Rice also represented England at the 2026 World Cup, where the Three Lions eventually finished third after losing to Argentina in the semi-finals.

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He scored in England's 6-4 victory over France in the third-place play-off and also registered an assist.

Across the 2025/26 season, Rice played 55 games, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists.

At the World Cup, he made seven appearances, scoring once and registering two assists.

He also added the Community Shield to his Premier League title during the period under review.

8. Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid & England

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Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham enters the top 10 despite Real Madrid ending the 2025/26 season without a trophy.

The midfielder's performances for England at the 2026 World Cup significantly boosted his position in the Ballon d’Or rankings.

Bellingham produced an inspirational display in England's 3-2 win over Mexico in the last 16 and continued to make an impact during the tournament.

The 23-year-old finished the World Cup with seven goals and one assist, while England secured third place with their victory over France.

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During the 2025/26 campaign, Bellingham made 40 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring eight goals and providing five assists.

His World Cup statistics included eight appearances, seven goals, and one assist.

He then began the 2026/27 season with eight appearances, three goals, and three assists.

7. Michael Olise – Bayern Munich & France

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Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise AFP via Getty Images

Michael Olise has climbed the Ballon d’Or rankings following a sensational run of form for Bayern Munich.

Although Bayern fell short in the Champions League, the French winger enjoyed an outstanding campaign and became one of Europe's most productive creative players.

Olise was credited with 31 assists during the 2025/26 season, making him one of the leading playmakers in European football.

He also impressed for France at the 2026 World Cup, providing seven assists during the tournament.

His international performances included a hat-trick for France in a friendly against Northern Ireland before the World Cup.

Olise continued his impressive form at the beginning of the 2026/27 season.

He was named Man of the Match as Bayern defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the German Super Cup before earning another Man of the Match award after scoring twice in the Champions League against Bodo/Glimt.

He later recorded a hat-trick and two assists in Bayern's 7-0 league victory over Union Berlin.

During the 2025/26 season, Olise played 52 games, scoring 22 goals and providing 31 assists.

He also made eight World Cup appearances, recording no goals but eight assists.

His honors included the German Super Cup, Bundesliga, and DFB-Pokal.

6. Ousmane Dembele – Paris Saint-Germain & France

Ousmane Dembele

Defending Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele remains among the leading contenders after another impressive season with Paris Saint-Germain.

The French forward missed a significant portion of the first half of the 2025/26 campaign through injury but returned strongly.

One of his standout moments came in PSG's 5-0 victory over Marseille, where he scored twice.

Dembele played an important role as PSG retained the Champions League and made history by becoming the first player to score in every round of the competition during his team's successful campaign.

At the 2026 World Cup, Dembele scored six goals and provided two assists for France.

He finished the 2025/26 season with 40 appearances, 20 goals, and 11 assists for the club and country.

His honors included Ligue 1, the Champions League, and the UEFA Super Cup.

Dembele also started the 2026/27 campaign with seven appearances, two goals, and four assists.

5. Lionel Messi – Inter Miami & Argentina

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026. | Photo via IMAGO

Lionel Messi returned to the top 10 after another outstanding individual campaign with Inter Miami and Argentina.

The Argentine superstar made a spectacular start to the 2026 World Cup by scoring a hat-trick in Argentina's opening match against Algeria.

He continued to produce impressive performances throughout the tournament, finishing the competition with eight goals and four assists.

Messi also maintained his remarkable scoring form at club level with Inter Miami.

During the period under review, he made 28 appearances, scoring 24 goals and providing 14 assists.

His World Cup campaign consisted of eight appearances, eight goals, and four assists.

Messi's honors included the MLS Cup, won in December 2025, and the Campeones Cup.

The source also notes that Messi announced his retirement from international football following the death of his father, Jorge Messi.

4. Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid & France

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF celebrates after scoring his team s first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2026 27

Kylian Mbappe remains one of the leading contenders for the 2026 Ballon d’Or following another prolific season.

The French forward took some time to settle after joining Real Madrid but eventually produced exceptional numbers.

Mbappe scored 42 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions during the 2025/26 season and also recorded seven assists.

At the 2026 World Cup, he emerged as one of France's leading attacking threats.

Mbappe scored 10 goals in eight World Cup appearances, including two goals in France's bronze final victory over England.

However, France's 2-0 defeat to Spain in the semi-finals was a setback in his pursuit of the Ballon d’Or.

Despite that disappointment, his individual numbers remained outstanding.

Mbappe began the 2026/27 campaign with eight appearances, eight goals, and two assists.

3. Rodri – Barcelona & Spain

Rodri of Spain with the Golden Ball trophy after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, United States. | Photo via IMAGO

Rodri has surged into the top three after a remarkable World Cup campaign with Spain.

The midfielder rediscovered his best form during the tournament and played an important role in Spain's run to the World Cup title.

Rodri was awarded the World Cup Golden Ball, recognizing him as the tournament's outstanding player.

Spain eventually defeated Argentina in the final, with Rodri's performances strengthening his Ballon d’Or credentials.

However, his club campaign was less impressive by comparison, with the midfielder featuring in a stop-start season before his move to Barcelona.

Rodri made 33 appearances during the 2025/26 season, scoring two goals.

He played eight matches at the World Cup but did not score or register an assist.

His major honors included the World Cup and World Cup Golden Ball.

At Barcelona, he had made seven appearances at the beginning of the 2026/27 campaign without scoring or assisting.

2. Harry Kane – Bayern Munich & England

Harry Kane

Harry Kane occupies second place after another extraordinary goalscoring season with Bayern Munich.

The England captain continued to demonstrate his ability to score and create chances, while also occasionally dropping deeper to influence the game.

Kane enjoyed a sensational 2025/26 campaign, scoring 61 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern Munich and providing seven assists.

His goals helped Bayern win the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, while he also secured the European Golden Shoe after scoring 36 league goals.

Kane also became the fastest player in Bundesliga history to reach 100 goals, achieving the feat in just 98 games.

At the 2026 World Cup, Kane scored six goals in seven appearances.

He opened England's campaign with a brace against Croatia before scoring against Panama.

The striker then scored twice against DR Congo in the Round of 32 before converting a crucial penalty against Mexico in the last 16.

Despite his impressive tournament, England's semi-final defeat to Argentina ended their hopes of reaching the final.

Kane has also started the 2026/27 campaign strongly, making seven appearances and scoring six goals while adding one assist.

His honors include the German Super Cup, Bundesliga, and DFB-Pokal, as well as another German Super Cup at the beginning of the new season.

1. Lamine Yamal – Barcelona & Spain

Spain Wins 2026 World Cup Final Lamine Yamal celebrates after winning the 2026 World Cup on the day of the final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium | Photo via IMAGO

Lamine Yamal leads the 2026 Ballon d’Or Power Rankings after a remarkable campaign for Barcelona and Spain.

The teenager could make history by becoming the youngest-ever Ballon d’Or winner if he claims the prestigious individual award.

Yamal has already established himself as one of Barcelona's most influential players and has been a key figure for Spain at the international level.

His 2025/26 season included another La Liga title, while his performances at the 2026 World Cup further strengthened his case.

Spain won the World Cup after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final.

Although Yamal did not score or provide an assist in the final, his overall influence throughout the tournament was significant.

The Barcelona star has also started the 2026/27 season in excellent form.

During the 2025/26 campaign, Yamal made 45 appearances, scoring 24 goals and providing 18 assists.

He played eight matches at the World Cup, scoring once and providing one assist.

At the beginning of the 2026/27 season, he has already made eight appearances, scoring eight goals and registering six assists.