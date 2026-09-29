Ghana vs Gambia: Preview, Teams News, Key Stats, Lineups, and Prediction
Ghana will host The Gambia in a crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group C qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.
The Black Stars head into the encounter under pressure to secure all three points after suffering a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire in their opening qualifying match in Bouaké.
Ghana aims to regain their place in the AFCON after missing the 2025 tournament in Morocco, and they will be looking to bounce back in front of their home supporters.
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The Gambia, meanwhile, made a positive start to their campaign after beating Somalia 2-1 in their opening fixture on Friday.
The Scorpions currently have three points and sit at the joint top of Group C alongside Côte d’Ivoire, making Tuesday's encounter an important test for both sides.
With Ghana desperate to recover from their opening-day defeat, the Gambia will arrive in Accra hoping to build on their victory over Somalia and claim another valuable result.
Team news
Ghana will be without captain Alexander Djiku for the crucial encounter.
The defender was forced off in the 71st minute during Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire and has since returned to his club, Spartak Moscow, for further assessment.
Speaking at Monday's pre-match press conference, Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz confirmed that 22 players are available for the match against The Gambia.
The Gambia will also be without several key players.
Injury has ruled out Musa Barrow, Abdoulie Manneh, and Adama Sidibeh from the game, along with Yankuba Minteh.
Their absences could affect The Gambia's attacking options as they look to frustrate Ghana and claim another positive result in the qualifiers.
Key statistics
Ghana have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats in their last five matches.
The Gambia, meanwhile, have won two and lost three of their last five games.
The statistics underline the importance of Tuesday's encounter, particularly for Ghana, which needs to respond after their disappointing opening-day result.
Probable line-ups
Ghana
Ati-Zigi, Oppong, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah, Afena-Gyan, Sibo, Sulemana, and Thomas-Asante, Nuamah.
The Gambia
Gaye; Sanyang, Colley, Bojang, Saine; Bajo, Barry; Fadera, Colley, Ceesay; Ceesay.
What is at stake?
Ghana cannot afford another disappointing result if they are to maintain their push for qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.
After missing the 2025 AFCON, the Black Stars are determined to secure their place at the next edition and will see Tuesday's home fixture as an opportunity to get their campaign back on track.
The Gambia, however, will be confident after their opening victory and will aim to make life difficult for Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The encounter is therefore expected to be a closely contested Group C battle, with both teams targeting maximum points.
Prediction
Ghana 2-1 The Gambia