'Our missing players are more important than yours' - Gambia assistant coach tells Black Stars

The Gambia assistant coach Abdul Jammeh says his team’s five absent players are more important than Ghana’s missing players ahead of Tuesday’s 2027 AFCON qualifier.

Abdul Jammeh says The Gambia’s five missing players are “more important” than Ghana’s absent stars.

He claims the five missing Gambian players have scored almost 24 goals between them.

The Gambia beat Somalia 2-1 in their opener, while Ghana lost 2-0 to Côte d’Ivoire and need a response in Accra.

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The Gambia assistant coach Abdul Jammeh has played down Ghana’s injury and player-absence concerns, claiming that the five players missing from the Scorpions’ squad are more important to his team compared to those of the Black Stars.

Jammeh made the comments during the pre-match press conference on Monday, September 28, ahead of The Gambia’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Gambia assistant coach Abdul Jammeh

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Asked about the players Ghana are missing, Jammeh said The Gambia were also dealing with important absences but remained focused on the players available.

He explained that those 5 players missing from The Gambia team have scored almost 24 goals between them.

“We are missing some players and the 5 players we’ve missed, i think they are more important than those of the black stars because between those 5 players we’ve missed, they have scored almost 24 goals between them so i don’t think the players the Black Stars have missed are of the same magnitude,” he said.

He also highlighted the limited time The Gambia have had with their players compared with Ghana under head coach Carlos Queiroz.

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“Because the past 6 months we’ve only had 10 days with our players while Carlos has had maybe 40 days with the players but we have prepared our players well enough and if you want to see, come to the game tomorrow,” he said.

Black Stars enter the match after making several changes to their squad because of injuries and other medical concerns.

Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey are among the notable players unavailable for the current qualifiers. Carlos Queiroz added nine players to the squad.

The two teams go into Tuesday’s match in contrasting positions. The Gambia began their Group C campaign with a 2-1 win over Somalia, while Ghana lost 2-0 to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké.

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Black Stars will kick off the match at 4:00pm on Tuesday, September 29, at the Accra Sports Stadium.