GFA charges Samuel Boadu for allegedly making provocative gestures towards Kotoko fans

Aduana FC coach Samuel Boadu has been charged by the GFA over alleged improper and provocative gestures towards Asante Kotoko supporters during their 2-0 win.

Samuel Boadu has been charged by the GFA over alleged gestures towards Asante Kotoko supporters.

The Aduana coach has until September 30, 2026 to respond to the charge.

The development follows Aduana's 2-0 win over Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium, which ended the hosts' unbeaten start to the season.

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The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has charged Aduana FC head coach Samuel Boadu over alleged improper and provocative gestures towards Asante Kotoko supporters during their Ghana Premier League clash on Sunday.

The GFA disciplinary committee announced the charge in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and according to the statement, Coach Boadu has been charged with a breach of Article 34(6)(d) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations, 2025.

“Samuel Boadu, Head Coach of Aduana Football Club, has been charged with a breach of Article 34(6)(d) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations, 2025, following Aduana FC's Ghana Premier League match against Asante Kotoko SC,” the statement read.

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The GFA alleges that the Aduana coach made improper and provocative gestures towards sections of the Kotoko supporters during the match.

“It is alleged that Samuel Boadu made improper and provocative gestures towards supporters of Asante Kotoko SC during the match,” it added.

Boadu has been given until Wednesday, September 30, 2026, to respond to the charge. The charge follows Aduana's 2-0 victory over Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, September 27, in a Matchday Four fixture.

Ten-man Aduana beat Kotoko 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

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Aduana took the lead through Stephen Amankona in the seventh minute before Seidu Saana added a second goal late in the game.

The visitors played more than half of the match with 10 men after Raymond Agyemang was sent off for a second yellow card in the 43rd minute, but still held on for a notable away victory.

Kotoko on the other hand were handed another blow on Monday, September 28 as the head coach of the Porcupine Warriors, Eric Tinkler left his position after just four Ghana Premier League matches.

He was reported to have left due to personal reasons.

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