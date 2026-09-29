Female teachers struggle without accommodation, healthcare in rural areas - NAGRAT

A female teacher in Ghana (For illustrative purposes of this story only). Image source: grandmotherafrica.com

A female teacher in Ghana (For illustrative purposes of this story only). Image source: grandmotherafrica.com

Female teachers posted to deprived communities face harsh living conditions that can affect their personal lives and careers, the National Gender Desk Coordinator of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Linda Ama Boadiwaa, has said.

NAGRAT says female teachers posted to deprived areas face poor living conditions.

Some lack accommodation, healthcare and access to safe drinking water.

Teacher unions are demanding implementation of the Deprived Area Allowance.

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According to her, some female teachers posted to rural and hard-to-reach areas struggle to access basic necessities, including accommodation, healthcare and safe drinking water.

“It is the collective agreement that teachers taken to the deprived areas should be given some allowances. Some even to take motorbike and cross rivers in some rural areas. In some of the areas, there are no health facilities and some of these teachers in the hinterlands don’t even have accommodation or healthy drinking water.”

Speaking an interview with Onue TV, Ama Boadiwaa said the difficult conditions could also affect the personal lives and educational aspirations of female teachers.

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“Some of them end up marrying the best palm wine tapper or the chief of the town, so it affects their personal education. This was an incentive to motivate the teachers to come out and accept posting to rural areas so in town they can be transferred to the urban areas but it has become a lip service,” she lamented.

"Some female teachers posted to the rural communities struggle with accommodation and basic amenities. Some eventually end up marrying the best palm wine tapper in town." - Linda Ama Boadiwaa, National Gender Desk Coordinator, NAGRAT.#OnuaMaakye pic.twitter.com/XdOaZ3QFsP — #OnuaTV (@OnuaTV) September 28, 2026

Her comments come as the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG) have declared a nationwide strike over unresolved concerns about teachers’ conditions of service and outstanding payments.

Teacher unions strike

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In a joint statement dated September 25, 2026, the unions said the strike followed prolonged delays and unfulfilled commitments by government and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).

The unions had given government until midday on September 24 to address their concerns before declaring the strike effective Friday, September 25.

Among their key demands is the implementation of the Deprived Area Allowance, which is intended to encourage teachers to accept postings to underserved communities.