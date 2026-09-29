Advertisement

Female teachers struggle without accommodation, healthcare in rural areas - NAGRAT

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:25 - 29 September 2026
A female teacher in Ghana (For illustrative purposes of this story only). Image source: grandmotherafrica.com
Female teachers posted to deprived communities face harsh living conditions that can affect their personal lives and careers, the National Gender Desk Coordinator of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Linda Ama Boadiwaa, has said.
Advertisement

  • NAGRAT says female teachers posted to deprived areas face poor living conditions.

  • Some lack accommodation, healthcare and access to safe drinking water.

  • Teacher unions are demanding implementation of the Deprived Area Allowance.

Advertisement

According to her, some female teachers posted to rural and hard-to-reach areas struggle to access basic necessities, including accommodation, healthcare and safe drinking water.

“It is the collective agreement that teachers taken to the deprived areas should be given some allowances. Some even to take motorbike and cross rivers in some rural areas. In some of the areas, there are no health facilities and some of these teachers in the hinterlands don’t even have accommodation or healthy drinking water.”

Also Read: NAGRAT challenges Prof Smile Dzisi’s appointment as GES Deputy Director-General

Speaking an interview with Onue TV, Ama Boadiwaa said the difficult conditions could also affect the personal lives and educational aspirations of female teachers.

Advertisement

“Some of them end up marrying the best palm wine tapper or the chief of the town, so it affects their personal education. This was an incentive to motivate the teachers to come out and accept posting to rural areas so in town they can be transferred to the urban areas but it has become a lip service,” she lamented.

Also Read: NAGRAT gives govt one-week deadline to address unpaid pensions affecting 700,000 workers

Her comments come as the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG) have declared a nationwide strike over unresolved concerns about teachers’ conditions of service and outstanding payments.

Teacher unions strike
Teacher unions strike
Advertisement

In a joint statement dated September 25, 2026, the unions said the strike followed prolonged delays and unfulfilled commitments by government and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).

The unions had given government until midday on September 24 to address their concerns before declaring the strike effective Friday, September 25.

Among their key demands is the implementation of the Deprived Area Allowance, which is intended to encourage teachers to accept postings to underserved communities.

Also Read: GES orders SHS heads to stop unauthorised fees, refund money already collected

The unions are also demanding the conclusion of negotiations for a new Collective Agreement, automatic placement of teachers who passed promotion examinations in December 2025 and February 2026 onto the appropriate salary scales, and payment of related arrears from January 2026.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Education
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Burkina Faso opens first $19 million gold refinery to process more of its mineral wealth locally
News
29.09.2026
Burkina Faso opens first $19 million gold refinery to process more of its mineral wealth locally
Ghana’s traffic cameras start October 1: How it works, offences, fines and everything you need to know
News
29.09.2026
Ghana’s traffic cameras start October 1: How it works, offences, fines and everything you need to know
6 everyday things at work that may carry germs and need more cleaning
Lifestyle
29.09.2026
6 everyday things at work that may carry germs and need more cleaning
Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick alleges rapper assaulted her
Entertainment
29.09.2026
Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick alleges rapper assaulted her
TOR receives historic 950K barrels of GNPC’s Sankofa crude as Kombat says Nkrumah’s vision is realised
News
29.09.2026
TOR receives historic 950K barrels of GNPC’s Sankofa crude as Kombat says Nkrumah’s vision is realised
Spain and Barcelona player Lamine Yamal
Sports
29.09.2026
Ballon d’Or Power Rankings: Lamine Yamal leads race for Golden Ball ahead of Rodri and Kane