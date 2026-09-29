Shatta Wale writes open letter to Mahama, proposes new legal framework to tackle social media abuse

Ghanaian dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has called for a clear legal framework to address online defamation, harassment and abuse without undermining freedom of expression.

Shatta Wale has called for clear laws to tackle online harassment, defamation and abuse, while protecting freedom of expression and legitimate criticism.

He proposed collaboration between Parliament, the Judiciary, security agencies, media organisations and civil society to establish rules for serious online misconduct, with judicial oversight and proportionate sanctions.

The musician also urged authorities to involve the creative industry and social media platforms in developing regulations, stressing that the goal should be greater responsibility online rather than silencing citizens.

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His proposal comes after President John Dramani Mahama called for a national conversation on how Ghana should regulate TikTok and other emerging digital platforms.

Speaking at a town hall meeting with members of the Ghanaian community in New York on September 25, President Mahama raised concerns about misinformation, insults and other harmful content circulating on social media.

He subsequently called on the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) to bring key stakeholders together to discuss how new media should be regulated and whether the police should play a role in enforcing any future framework.

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In an open letter to President Mahama dated September 28, Shatta Wale said Ghana’s response to online abuse should strike a balance between holding people accountable for harmful conduct and protecting constitutional freedoms.

The musician said his position was partly shaped by his own experiences as a public figure, claiming he had faced unverified allegations and public ridicule over the years.

According to Shatta Wale, harmful public commentary existed before the rise of social media, particularly within sections of entertainment commentary. He said digital platforms had subsequently amplified the problem by allowing individuals to reach large audiences almost instantly.

He noted that online abuse was no longer limited to entertainers, with traditional leaders, businesspeople, journalists, public officials and ordinary citizens also exposed to harassment and defamatory content.

While calling for stronger accountability, Shatta Wale stressed that freedom of expression and media freedom under Ghana’s 1992 Constitution must remain protected.

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He argued that those freedoms, however, should not be used as justification for threats, harassment or the deliberate publication of harmful false information.

Proposal for legal and judicial safeguards

Shatta Wale proposed that Parliament, the Judiciary, security agencies, media organisations and civil society groups work together to establish clearly defined rules for dealing with serious and proven cases of online misconduct.

He said any new framework should include due process and independent judicial oversight to ensure that legitimate expression is not criminalised.

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The musician also called for explicit protection for legitimate criticism, journalism, satire and political expression.

He maintained that people should not face punishment simply because they criticise the President, public officials or other public figures.

Another proposal from Shatta Wale concerns identifying individuals behind social media accounts in cases involving proven serious misconduct.

He suggested that platforms operating in Ghana could work with authorities to strengthen account verification, potentially building on existing identification systems such as the Ghana Card and SIM registration.

However, he cautioned against making identification a requirement for everyone who participates in public discourse anonymously.

Instead, he proposed that platforms cooperate with lawful, court-ordered requests to identify individuals behind accounts where serious cases of harassment or defamation have been established.

Shatta Wale proposes proportionate sanctions

On possible penalties, Shatta Wale suggested that any online conduct Parliament decides to criminalise should attract proportionate sanctions.

He proposed that, in appropriate cases, custodial sentences of no more than one month could be considered, arguing that the emphasis should be on deterrence and correction rather than punishment for its own sake.

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He also urged lawmakers to ensure that any new legislation does not effectively recreate criminal libel, which Ghana repealed in 2001.

Beyond legislation, Shatta Wale called for public education on responsible online behaviour to form part of any reforms.

He also urged authorities to involve members of the creative industry in discussions about new regulations, arguing that entertainers have direct experience of the impact of online abuse and defamatory content.

For Shatta Wale, the proposed reforms should focus on creating greater responsibility in Ghana’s digital public space without restricting legitimate criticism or dissent.

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He stated;

Your Excellency, the goal is not to silence citizens, but to restore responsibility to our public conversation while preserving the freedoms on which our democracy stands

He concluded by expressing his willingness to contribute to the national discussion on how Ghana can address harmful online conduct while protecting freedom of expression.

President Mahama’s proposed stakeholder process is expected to involve the GJA, MFWA, media organisations, the police, civil society groups, legal and human-rights experts, content creators and other relevant institutions.