Moliy explains why she postponed her Europe & UK tour

Ghanaian singer Moliy has postponed her upcoming Europe and UK tour, which was scheduled to begin in October.

Moliy has postponed her upcoming Europe and UK tour, which was scheduled to begin in October, without announcing new dates.

The Ghanaian singer said she needs time to focus on her mental wellbeing so she can return to the stage ready to give fans her best performances.

All tickets for the postponed shows will be refunded, while Moliy assured fans that she plans to return and teased them to “get those waists ready” for the rescheduled shows.

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The Shake It To The Max' hitmaker shared the announcement on Instagram, expressing her appreciation to fans who had already purchased tickets and supported the planned shows.

Moliy apologised for the change in plans and said she wanted to be open with her supporters about the decision.

She explained;

I need to take some time and get to a good place mentally so I can give you the best version of myself

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The singer said taking the time to reset would allow her to return to the stage fully prepared and deliver performances that live up to the expectations of her fans.

She also confirmed that fans who purchased tickets for the affected shows would receive refunds.

Although she did not disclose new dates for the tour, Moliy reassured her fans that the shows had only been postponed and that she would be back on the road.

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Ending her message on a playful note, she told her supporters: “Get those waists ready because we’ll be whining all night.”

The announcement means fans in Europe and the UK will have to wait for a new schedule before seeing Moliy perform live, with new tour dates yet to be announced.