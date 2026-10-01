2025 AFCON: CAS confirms closed-door hearing for Senegal’s appeal against CAF

Africa Cup Of Nations Final match between Senegal and Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on January 18, 2026 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Africa Cup Of Nations Final match between Senegal and Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on January 18, 2026 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

CAS will hear Senegal’s appeal against CAF and Morocco over the AFCON 2025 final on October 8, 2026, in a closed-door hearing in Lausanne.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will hear the Senegalese Football Federation’s appeal against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The hearing will take place at CAS headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, beginning at 9:30am and will be held behind closed doors.

According to CAS, the parties did not request a public hearing, meaning journalists and members of the media will not be allowed inside the proceedings.

MUST READ: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after Jesus says he will not start against Denmark

Representatives of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) are expected to attend the hearing in person, while CAF will be represented by its legal team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The three-member CAS panel will be chaired by French professor Gérald Simon. He will be joined by Professor Luigi Fumagalli of Italy and Professor Dr. Ulrich Haas of Germany.

The proceedings will be conducted in French and are expected to run into the afternoon.

Following the hearing, the panel will begin its deliberations. However, CAS has confirmed that no decision will be announced on the day of the hearing.

The sports arbitration body has also not provided a specific date for when the final ruling will be delivered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dispute over AFCON 2025 final

Sadio Mane lifts AFCON title with Senegal in Morocco.| Photo via Getty Images

The case stems from the controversial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final involving Senegal and Morocco.

CAF recorded Senegal as having forfeited the final and subsequently awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory.

The Senegalese Football Federation challenged that decision and took its appeal to CAS, seeking a review of CAF’s ruling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The CAS decision will determine whether CAF’s 3-0 award in favor of Morocco remains in place or whether the outcome of the final is revised.

The case has attracted significant attention because of its potential implications for the official outcome of the AFCON 2025 final.

CAS said any official announcement concerning the case will be published on its website.

READ ALSO: Manchester City found guilty of financial rule breaches by an independent commission

Journalists who plan to report from outside CAS headquarters on the day of the hearing have been asked to contact the organization's media office with a valid press card.

CAS panel

Panel Member Country Role Professor Gérald Simon France President Professor Luigi Fumagalli Italy Arbitrator Professor Dr Ulrich Haas Germany Arbitrator

Key details

Hearing: Senegal Football Federation vs. CAF and Morocco

Date: Thursday, October 8, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Time: 9:30am

Location: CAS headquarters, Lausanne, Switzerland

Hearing: Closed doors

Language: French

Decision: Not expected on October 8

Advertisement

Advertisement