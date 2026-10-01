2025 AFCON: CAS confirms closed-door hearing for Senegal’s appeal against CAF
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will hear the Senegalese Football Federation’s appeal against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation on Thursday, October 8, 2026.
The hearing will take place at CAS headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, beginning at 9:30am and will be held behind closed doors.
According to CAS, the parties did not request a public hearing, meaning journalists and members of the media will not be allowed inside the proceedings.
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Representatives of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) are expected to attend the hearing in person, while CAF will be represented by its legal team.
The three-member CAS panel will be chaired by French professor Gérald Simon. He will be joined by Professor Luigi Fumagalli of Italy and Professor Dr. Ulrich Haas of Germany.
The proceedings will be conducted in French and are expected to run into the afternoon.
Following the hearing, the panel will begin its deliberations. However, CAS has confirmed that no decision will be announced on the day of the hearing.
The sports arbitration body has also not provided a specific date for when the final ruling will be delivered.
Dispute over AFCON 2025 final
The case stems from the controversial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final involving Senegal and Morocco.
CAF recorded Senegal as having forfeited the final and subsequently awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory.
The Senegalese Football Federation challenged that decision and took its appeal to CAS, seeking a review of CAF’s ruling.
The CAS decision will determine whether CAF’s 3-0 award in favor of Morocco remains in place or whether the outcome of the final is revised.
The case has attracted significant attention because of its potential implications for the official outcome of the AFCON 2025 final.
CAS said any official announcement concerning the case will be published on its website.
Journalists who plan to report from outside CAS headquarters on the day of the hearing have been asked to contact the organization's media office with a valid press card.
CAS panel
Panel Member
Country
Role
Professor Gérald Simon
France
President
Professor Luigi Fumagalli
Italy
Arbitrator
Professor Dr Ulrich Haas
Germany
Arbitrator
Key details
Hearing: Senegal Football Federation vs. CAF and Morocco
Date: Thursday, October 8, 2026
Time: 9:30am
Location: CAS headquarters, Lausanne, Switzerland
Hearing: Closed doors
Language: French
Decision: Not expected on October 8
Panel president: Professor Gérald Simon