Rising fuel prices: Gov’t suspends GH¢1 D-Levy on diesel for 2 months
Government will suspend the GH¢1 D-Levy on diesel for October and November.
The total diesel intervention will remain at GH¢2 per litre.
COPEC projects diesel to rise to GH¢22.42 per litre from October 1.
According to a report by Citi Newsroom, the government will maintain its total GH¢2-per-litre intervention on diesel, but change how the relief is funded.
Under the revised arrangement, the reduction in statutory margins will be lowered from GH¢2 to GH¢1 per litre, while the remaining GH¢1 will come from the temporary suspension of the D-Levy.
This means diesel consumers will continue to receive GH¢2 per litre in relief during the two-month period, despite the change in the structure of the intervention.
The move comes amid projections of a significant increase in fuel prices during the first pricing window of October.
The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has projected a 22.91% increase in diesel prices, from GH¢18.24 to GH¢22.42 per litre. It also expects petrol prices to rise by 5.21%, from GH¢16.90 to GH¢17.78 per litre.
COPEC attributed the projected increases mainly to higher international petroleum prices and a 1.20% depreciation of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar during the pricing window. Crude oil prices also increased from US$103.07 to US$124 per barrel.
The latest intervention follows earlier measures by the government to limit the impact of rising diesel prices, including the GH¢2-per-litre reduction in the regulatory margin introduced in August and extended into September.
The continued intervention is expected to offer some relief to motorists and businesses as higher diesel costs put pressure on transport and operating expenses.
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