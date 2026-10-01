Rising fuel prices: Gov’t suspends GH¢1 D-Levy on diesel for 2 months

Fuel prices in Ghana rise again: See new petrol, diesel and LPG prices

Fuel prices in Ghana rise again: See new petrol, diesel and LPG prices

The government is set to suspend the GH¢1-per-litre Energy Sector Shortfall and Debt Repayment Levy (D-Levy) on diesel for October and November as part of measures to cushion consumers against higher fuel prices.

Government will suspend the GH¢1 D-Levy on diesel for October and November.

The total diesel intervention will remain at GH¢2 per litre.

COPEC projects diesel to rise to GH¢22.42 per litre from October 1.

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According to a report by Citi Newsroom, the government will maintain its total GH¢2-per-litre intervention on diesel, but change how the relief is funded.

Under the revised arrangement, the reduction in statutory margins will be lowered from GH¢2 to GH¢1 per litre, while the remaining GH¢1 will come from the temporary suspension of the D-Levy.

Also Read: Ghana cuts fuel supply to two Sahel states as local demand pushes prices higher

This means diesel consumers will continue to receive GH¢2 per litre in relief during the two-month period, despite the change in the structure of the intervention.

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President John Dramani Mahama

The move comes amid projections of a significant increase in fuel prices during the first pricing window of October.

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has projected a 22.91% increase in diesel prices, from GH¢18.24 to GH¢22.42 per litre. It also expects petrol prices to rise by 5.21%, from GH¢16.90 to GH¢17.78 per litre.

Petrol, diesel and LPG prices set for increase

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COPEC attributed the projected increases mainly to higher international petroleum prices and a 1.20% depreciation of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar during the pricing window. Crude oil prices also increased from US$103.07 to US$124 per barrel.

The latest intervention follows earlier measures by the government to limit the impact of rising diesel prices, including the GH¢2-per-litre reduction in the regulatory margin introduced in August and extended into September.