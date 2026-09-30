Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after Jesus says he will not start against Denmark

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Portugal’s training camp after Jorge Jesus confirmed he would not start against Denmark in their crucial international fixture.

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Portugal’s national team camp after head coach Jorge Jesus confirmed that the veteran forward would not start Thursday’s match against Denmark.

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Ronaldo announced his departure shortly after Jesus addressed the media ahead of the Nations League fixture, insisting that he would explain the reasons behind his decision at a later date.

"Following the national team coach’s press conference, and after a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team’s training camp," said Ronaldo.

"In due time, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons behind my departure from the national team, to which I have always been fully committed.

"Now is the time to wish Portugal and all my teammates, without exception, the best of luck."

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Jesus had revealed during his pre-match press conference that Ronaldo was not part of his starting plans for the meeting with Denmark.

Although the Portugal coach left open the possibility of bringing the 41-year-old on as a substitute, he made it clear that Ronaldo would not be in the starting XI.

Asked whether he had discussed the possibility of Ronaldo playing around 30 minutes, Jesus said:

"Of course I have—and perhaps even more. Ronaldo is never going to change my ideas. If I say he isn't coming on, then he isn't coming on."

Ronaldo was subsequently seen leaving the stadium at Parken on Wednesday evening, just as Portugal was preparing for their final training session before the match.

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Jesus had earlier indicated that Ronaldo would participate in the session.

Reports also indicated that Ronaldo’s private aircraft was travelling to Copenhagen, fuelling speculation that the forward was preparing to leave the national team camp.

Jesus insists he is in charge

Ronaldo dominated much of Jesus’ press conference despite the coach initially indicating that he was prepared to answer only one or two questions about the Portugal captain.

Portuguese journalists continued to question Jesus about Ronaldo, with the discussion eventually focusing heavily on the veteran forward.

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"This is about Denmark, not Ronaldo. We have come here to face a good opponent," said Jorge Jesus.

The coach repeatedly emphasized his authority over team selection and rejected the idea that Ronaldo’s stature should influence his decisions.

"Ronaldo isn't going to play just because everyone is talking about him."

"I am the coach. I set the agenda."

Jesus was also questioned about reports that Ronaldo had been prevented from training with the squad after missing recent team sessions.

The coach dismissed the suggestion and insisted that Ronaldo remained welcome to train with his teammates.

"Ronaldo is welcome to train with the team."