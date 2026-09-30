LilWin claims only Despite and Ibrahim Mahama could match his latest film achievement

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has touted what he considers a major milestone in his filmmaking career after bringing several prominent Nigerian actors to Ghana for his upcoming movie, 'Journey to Africa'.

LilWin says his latest filmmaking achievement is unmatched in Ghana, claiming only business moguls Osei Kwame Despite or Ibrahim Mahama could replicate it by entering the film industry.

The actor is preparing to shoot Journey to Africa, which features prominent Nigerian actors alongside Ghanaian talent.

LilWin plans to premiere the film in Accra and Kumasi, while allowing regional promoters and UK organisers to host additional screenings.

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LilWin made the comments in a video shared on social media and sighted by GhanaWeb on September 30, 2026, while welcoming the Nigerian stars at the Accra International Airport.

The actor suggested that the scale of his latest project was unprecedented among Ghanaian filmmakers, claiming that only business magnates Osei Kwame Despite and Ibrahim Mahama would have the resources to match what he has achieved.

He said;

Nobody can break this record unless Despite or Ibrahim Mahama decides to enter the industry. I am the only person who set a record and still broke it. So let's support so that we can revamp the movie industry

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LilWin is preparing to begin production on 'Journey to Africa', a film that brings together actors from Ghana and Nigeria.

The actor also shared details about his plans to take the film beyond Accra, outlining a premiere strategy that will include major venues in different parts of the country.

According to LilWin, the first Accra premiere is expected to take place at the National Theatre before the movie moves to cinemas.

In Kumasi, he said the team is considering venues at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), as well as other suitable centres.

He explained;

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The movie will premiere in Accra and Kumasi. In Accra, we will focus on premiering it at the National Theatre before we look at the cinemas. In Kumasi too, we will look at KNUST halls and other centres

He added that regional promoters would be given the opportunity to organise screenings outside the two major cities, while plans were also being considered for the United Kingdom.

LilWin added;

For the other regions, I am allowing promoters to promote it in the regions. In the UK too, I will give them the right to show the movie so everyone can earn some sort of income

With Journey to Africa, LilWin says he hopes to contribute to renewed interest in Ghana's film industry while creating opportunities for both local and international stakeholders involved in the project.

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