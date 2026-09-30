Advertisement

‘Get the traffic lights working first’ – Efia Odo reacts to TRAFFITECH-GH rollout

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:07 - 30 September 2026
Efia Odo
Efia Odo
Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has questioned the rollout of the Ghana Police Service’s TRAFFITECH-GH initiative, urging authorities to address faulty traffic lights alongside efforts to enforce road traffic regulations.
Advertisement

  • Efia Odo has questioned the rollout of the Ghana Police Service’s TRAFFITECH-GH initiative, saying authorities should also address faulty traffic lights.

  • She described the traffic camera initiative as a good idea but argued that functional traffic lights should be prioritised.

  • Her comments have sparked discussion about traffic management, road infrastructure and the use of technology to enforce road laws in Ghana.

Advertisement

In a post on X on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, Efia Odo acknowledged the potential of the initiative but argued that improving existing road infrastructure should also be treated as a priority.

Her comments come as the Ghana Police Service moves to use technology to strengthen traffic enforcement and improve compliance with road safety regulations.

According to Efia Odo, installing traffic cameras while some traffic lights remain out of service could create challenges for motorists.

READ MORE: Ghana ranked 5th among countries of origin for cocaine seized at Antwerp in 2025 – See full ranking

Advertisement

She wrote;

Traffic lights don't even work, but somehow y'all have a budget to install cameras? Great idea, but how 'bout we get the lights to work first!!

Her post has since sparked discussion among social media users about the state of traffic management infrastructure and the role of technology in enforcing road laws.

READ MORE: Full List: Top 10 African countries with the highest tertiary enrolment rates

The TRAFFITECH-GH initiative is intended to support the enforcement of traffic regulations through technology, with authorities seeking to improve road discipline and accountability among motorists.

Advertisement

Efia Odo’s intervention has therefore shifted attention to the need to combine technological enforcement with functioning traffic infrastructure as Ghana works to improve road safety.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
New DVLA vehicle number plate: Full breakdown of features and everything you need to know
News
30.09.2026
New DVLA vehicle number plate: Full breakdown of features and everything you need to know
31 polling stations, 9 positions: NPP shares guidelines for October 3 national officer election
News
30.09.2026
31 polling stations, 9 positions: NPP shares guidelines for October 3 national officer election
Efia Odo
Entertainment
30.09.2026
‘Get the traffic lights working first’ – Efia Odo reacts to TRAFFITECH-GH rollout
Top 10 African countries with the strongest passports at the end of September 2026
News
30.09.2026
Top 10 African countries with the strongest passports at the end of September 2026
Cocaine
News
30.09.2026
Ghana ranked 5th among countries of origin for cocaine seized at Antwerp in 2025 – See full ranking
Ghana cedi to dollar exchange rates today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates
News
30.09.2026
Ghana cedi to dollar rates: See latest rates for September 30