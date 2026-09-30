‘Get the traffic lights working first’ – Efia Odo reacts to TRAFFITECH-GH rollout

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has questioned the rollout of the Ghana Police Service’s TRAFFITECH-GH initiative, urging authorities to address faulty traffic lights alongside efforts to enforce road traffic regulations.

Efia Odo has questioned the rollout of the Ghana Police Service’s TRAFFITECH-GH initiative, saying authorities should also address faulty traffic lights.

She described the traffic camera initiative as a good idea but argued that functional traffic lights should be prioritised.

Her comments have sparked discussion about traffic management, road infrastructure and the use of technology to enforce road laws in Ghana.

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In a post on X on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, Efia Odo acknowledged the potential of the initiative but argued that improving existing road infrastructure should also be treated as a priority.

Her comments come as the Ghana Police Service moves to use technology to strengthen traffic enforcement and improve compliance with road safety regulations.

According to Efia Odo, installing traffic cameras while some traffic lights remain out of service could create challenges for motorists.

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She wrote;

Traffic lights don't even work, but somehow y'all have a budget to install cameras? Great idea, but how 'bout we get the lights to work first!!

Her post has since sparked discussion among social media users about the state of traffic management infrastructure and the role of technology in enforcing road laws.

The TRAFFITECH-GH initiative is intended to support the enforcement of traffic regulations through technology, with authorities seeking to improve road discipline and accountability among motorists.

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Efia Odo’s intervention has therefore shifted attention to the need to combine technological enforcement with functioning traffic infrastructure as Ghana works to improve road safety.