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Top 10 African countries with the strongest passports at the end of September 2026

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:55 - 30 September 2026
Cape Town, South Africa. Image via furtherafrica.com
International travel continues to become more accessible for holders of some African passports, with countries across the continent taking steps to reduce visa barriers and improve the movement of people.
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  • Seychelles, Mauritius and South Africa have Africa’s highest-ranked passports.

  • Visa-free travel is expanding across the continent through new policies and regional agreements.

  • Only 28.2% of intra-African travel is currently visa-free.

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The latest Passport Index rankings place Seychelles, Mauritius and South Africa at the top of the African table, with Mobility Scores of 147, 140 and 108 respectively.

Their positions reflect the number of destinations their citizens can access without obtaining a traditional visa in advance, including visa-free and visa-on-arrival arrangements.

Also Read: Ghana's Passport: Full breakdown of features, fees, ranking and everything you need to know

Globally, the United Arab Emirates remains at the top of the Passport Index with a Mobility Score of 182. Singapore and Malaysia share second place with scores of 175, followed by Spain at 174. Belgium and Luxembourg are tied on 173.

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For African travellers, however, passport strength is also closely linked to the continent's wider push for easier movement.

The African Union has long promoted the idea of an African passport and greater freedom for Africans to travel, work and live across the continent.

Also Read: Ghana's passport climbs 7 places in latest rankings, beats Nigeria and 41 other African countries

The AU's Free Movement of Persons agenda is intended to remove restrictions on movement and support deeper continental integration.

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Recent developments have added momentum to that effort. Ghana announced a free-visa policy for all African nationals, effective May 25, 2026, allowing African travellers to apply for e-visas without a visa fee. The policy forms part of Ghana's wider efforts to make travel, tourism, investment and business easier for Africans visiting the country.

President John Mahama and Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
President John Mahama and Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Republic of the Congo has also announced that it will remove visa requirements for nationals of all African countries from January 1, 2027. The announcement was made during the African Development Bank's 2026 Annual Meetings in Brazzaville and was presented as another step towards stronger continental integration.

Also Read: 50 countries Ghanaians can now visit without visa - See full list

Despite these developments, visa-free movement remains uneven across Africa. The African Development Bank and African Union reported in 2026 that only 28.2% of intra-African travel was visa-free, highlighting the gap between the continent's integration ambitions and the current experience of travellers. At the same time, 48 of Africa's 54 countries offer visa-free travel to nationals of at least one other African country.

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African Union
African Union

Also Read: Accra ranked 3rd most expensive city in Africa to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in 2026 with an average cost of GHS 305,565; Top 10 list

Regional blocs have also helped improve mobility. ECOWAS, for example, has one of Africa's more established free-movement systems, allowing citizens of member states to travel within the region under agreed arrangements. Discussions in 2026 have continued to examine how experiences from West Africa and other regional blocs can support implementation of the African Union's wider free-movement agenda.

The Passport Index rankings therefore provide more than a measure of how easily citizens can enter foreign countries. They also offer a snapshot of changing travel opportunities for Africans as governments introduce visa waivers, e-visa systems and other measures designed to reduce barriers to movement.

Also Read: Top 10 fastest countries to obtain a second passport in the World: See list

Below are the 10 African countries with the highest-ranked passports at the end of September 2026, based on their Passport Index Mobility Scores.

Africa Rank

Country

Mobility Score (MS)

Visa-free

Visa on Arrival

Visa Required

1

Seychelles

147

106

41

51

2

Mauritius

139

102

37

59

3

South Africa

108

66

42

90

4

Botswana

82

53

29

116

5

Morocco

81

44

37

117

6

Lesotho

79

50

29

119

6

Namibia

79

49

30

119

7

Eswatini

78

48

30

120

8

Malawi

76

47

29

122

8

Kenya

76

42

34

122

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