US execution goes wrong as death row inmate survives two fatal injections

A scheduled execution in Tennessee, United States, has failed after death row inmate Christa Pike remained alive following two injections administered as part of the execution process.

Christa Pike remained alive after two injections during her scheduled execution in Tennessee.

Her lawyers sought emergency medical treatment and said she was taken to hospital.

Tennessee officials said they followed the state's approved execution procedure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the BBC, Pike, 50, was still breathing and had a heartbeat after two doses of pentobarbital were administered at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on Wednesday. Her lawyers subsequently filed an emergency motion seeking to stop the execution and secure medical treatment for her.

One of Pike's lawyers told the BBC that she was receiving life-saving treatment at a hospital after the injections. Her legal team said she had lost consciousness but continued to have a heartbeat and was audibly breathing.

Christa Pike via AP

Advertisement

Advertisement

A medical expert working with Pike's defence team, Dr Joel Zivot of Emory University School of Medicine, said she may not have received enough pentobarbital into her bloodstream to cause the respiratory and cardiovascular failure expected during an execution.

He also raised concerns that a delay in starting emergency treatment could have caused brain injury.

Tennessee officials, however, said they followed the state's approved execution protocol. The state's Department of Correction confirmed that Pike was transported to an off-site medical facility following the attempted execution.

Pike was sentenced to death in 1996 for the murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, whom she and her then-boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, attacked and killed in 1995 at a job training camp for young people in Knoxville.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 safest cities and towns to visit in South Africa in 2026

Pike's execution had faced several legal challenges. Her lawyers argued that mitigating evidence, including her history of childhood sexual abuse and other difficulties she experienced as a teenager, had not been properly considered when she was sentenced to death.

A lower court had temporarily halted the execution while considering arguments from her legal team, but the US Supreme Court later overturned the pause, allowing Tennessee to proceed.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee had also rejected Pike's clemency request earlier in the week.

Advertisement

Advertisement